Will Sheppard No Longer With Tampa Bay Buccaneers After Failed NFL Physical

Former Colorado Buffaloes and Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Will Sheppard has reportedly failed his NFL physical with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sheppard was an undrafted free-agent pickup with the Bucs but will now look for another opportunity.

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) takes passes at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) takes passes at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
The start of former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Will Sheppard's NFL career will have to wait a little longer.

According to Fox Sports' Greg Auman, Sheppard failed his physical with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was hence not featured on their announced list of 15 undrafted free-agent signings. Sheppard played and started in all 13 of Colorado's games last season and appeared healthy during the Buffs' pro day on April 4. His current ailment is unknown.

Tampa Bay began its 2025 rookie mini-camp Friday with 61 total players participating, including former Colorado safety Shilo Sanders, who will wear jersey No. 28.

Jan 30, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; West wide receiver Will Sheppard of Colorado (14) catches a pass in front of East defensive
Jan 30, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; West wide receiver Will Sheppard of Colorado (14) catches a pass in front of East defensive back Zah Frazier of UTSA (0) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sheppard spent his first four college seasons with the SEC's Vanderbilt Commodores, recording over 2,000 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns before transferring to Colorado last offseason. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound receiver finished his lone year in Boulder with 621 receiving yards and six touchdowns as one of quarterback Shedeur Sanders' top red zone threats.

During the pre-draft process, Sheppard participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl, the Big 12 pro day and Colorado's in-house pro day. He recorded an impressive 40.5-inch vertical at CU's pro day, a full two inches higher than his leap at Big 12 pro day.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders praised Sheppard's consistency and character following the Buffs' pro day.

“This kid can play this game,” Deion Sanders said. “I talked to a lot of the scouts earlier about how fond I am of his game and his consistency thereof. He’s a big-time receiver. A 50-50 ball, he’s going to get that more times than not. And I just love his character and what he brings to the table, what he brings to the practice field, day in and day out. He’s a tremendous asset.”

While Sheppard's red zone and jump ball abilities were certainly appreciated by Shedeur Sanders, the wide receiver would like to be known as an all-around offensive weapon.

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) pulls in a touchdown past Utah Utes
Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) pulls in a touchdown past Utah Utes cornerback Cameron Calhoun (4) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“I think just going out, showing I’m more than (a red zone threat) to these scouts when running these routes and stuff today,” Sheppard said at Colorado's pro day. “That’s something I’m building on... I can do it all. I’m big. I’m more than just a possession, go up and get it kind of receiver. I can run routes, run after the catch. I can do everything, play inside, play outside.”

If Sheppard can prove healthy, he shouldn't have any trouble finding another NFL opportunity. Still, this setback comes at a difficult time with most teams holding their rookie mini-camp this weekend.

Other former Buffs participating in rookie mini-camps this weekend include Shedeur Sanders (Cleveland Browns), wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (Carolina Panthers), wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars), defensive end BJ Green II (Jaguars) and safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (Jaguars). Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester's Baltimore Ravens held their rookie mini-camp last weekend.

