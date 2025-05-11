Takeaways From Shedeur Sanders' Showing At Cleveland Browns' Rookie Minicamp: 'Competition Everywhere'
Two weeks after falling to the fifth round of the NFL Draft, former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders put his head down and worked during the Cleveland Browns' rookie minicamp over the past three days.
Although Sanders still has an important few months ahead as he looks to crack Cleveland's 53-man roster, he seemingly made a strong first impression based on the videos and reports coming out of the Browns' headquarters in Berea. The son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders split reps with fellow recent draft pick Dillon Gabriel while building chemistry with his new receivers and teammates.
"I think there's a lot of stuff personally I can work on, but overall as a team, I think we came out with great energy," Shedeur Sanders said Saturday. "Everybody was working hard, working very fast and being very efficient."
Below are a few takeaways from Sanders' showing at rookie minicamp:
Respected By Teammates
Despite sitting right next to Gabriel, fellow Browns draft picks Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson hit Sanders' signature watch flex during a draft class photo. It may have only been a joke, but other Browns players are seemingly energized about playing with Sanders.
"I can tell, real humble," Sampson said of Sanders. "It was crazy 'cause he got drafted after me, and we were kind of like saying, 'Watch them end up taking Shedeur.' And it happened. I really just feel like it's a competition everywhere. Dillon Gabriel's a good quarterback. It's good to have rookies together because we're working for the same thing, pushing each other at the same time. So it's competition, but we're not alone in it."
Work Ethic On Display
On Friday and Saturday, Sanders was one of the last players to leave the field after practice ended. Going the extra mile is necessary for Sanders to make the team, and he seems to be doing just that early on.
"Of course, it's day by day," Sanders said. "I just find something I want to perfect, and just perfect it to the best of my abilities. That's all I really focus on, just being there, just being a leader, being a great teammate, doing what I need to do whenever it is. I'm just thankful for the opportunity."
The Competition Has Only Just Begun
During the Browns' rookie minicamp, Sanders and Gabriel had only each other to worry about. That will soon change when veteran Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett enter the quarterback picture.
"Because we have two rookie quarterbacks, we are structuring it a little bit differently because we do want them to get a greater volume of reps than we typically do in a rookie mini-camp," Browns general manager Andrew Berry told Cleveland radio station 92.3 The Fan. "It's probably less about rookie mini-camp and more about really taking advantage of opportunities really over the next four months."
Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski have a difficult few months ahead in evaluating their four quarterbacks.