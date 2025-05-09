Shedeur Sanders Highlights From Cleveland Browns' First Rookie Mini-Camp Practice
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders donned an NFL helmet for the first time on Friday as the Cleveland Browns opened their rookie mini-camp.
It was a relatively controlled environment without pads, but the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback made several impressive throws with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave looking on. Fellow recent draft pick and former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel took the first snaps in 11-on-11s, although Stefanski urged the media to avoid reading into that decision.
Check out some of the top highlights from Sanders' first day of rookie mini-camp:
Early Work With Quinshon Judkins
Second-round draft pick Quinshon Judkins, a former 1,000-yard running back with the Ole Miss Rebels and Ohio State Buckeyes, caught his first passes from Sanders.
Dart In 11-on-11s
One of Sanders' better throws of the day came in 11-on-11s. The former Colorado quarterback stepped up in the pocket and delivered a healthy completion to a Cleveland wide receiver.
Finding The Window
As he did throughout his college career, Sanders fit a pass into the perfect window on the play above. While it was during the offense-friendly 7-on-7s, his accuracy remains a strength.
Another Strong Throw In 7-on-7s
Former Colorado wide receivers Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., Will Sheppard and LaJohntay Wester were often on the other end of a Sanders throw like this. It's still early, but Sanders has already developed some chemistry with his new wide receivers.
All Smiles
Sanders has faced plenty of adversity over the past few weeks and is now dealing with pressure to make the Browns' roster. Regardless, he appeared to be his usual upbeat self based on Friday.
Last Off The Field
According to The Chronicle-Telegram's Chris Easterling, Sanders was the last player to walk off the field after staying late to throw with tryout wide receiver Tre McKitty.
Analysis From ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi
Overall, Sanders and Gabriel both enjoyed a strong first rookie mini-camp practice with the Browns.
"It was in the team drills and in 7-on-7s where you could really see the differences in the two quarterbacks," said ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi. "Dillon Gabriel seemed to be more assertive, more decisive in dropbacks, and certainly his passes had a little more torque on them than Shedeur Sanders. And Dillon Gabriel is tremendously accurate, right on the hands most of the time.
"That's not to say Shedeur Sanders was inaccurate. Somehow he gets the ball there. He can layer the ball in even if it's not a perfect spiral. That's just the way he throws the ball."
Additional Thoughts From Browns Insider Brad Stainbrook
Cleveland Browns insider Brad Stainbrook was also on site and shared his opinion that Sanders was the "sharper" of the two quarterbacks. As Stainbrook added, this competition will be exciting to watch unfold over the next few months.