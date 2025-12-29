Shedeur Sanders Learns Valuable Lesson As Rookie Season Winds Down

It was a tale of two moonballs.

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders had what's becoming the norm over his past several starts on Sunday: inconsistency. But the former Colorado Buffaloes star can grow from his mistakes, knowing that even if not perfect, he emerged on the winning end of an NFL game for the second time.

Shedeur Sanders Wins Ugly Against Steelers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) takes the field before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cleveland denied the Pittsburgh Steelers an AFC North crown with a 13-6 victory, during which Sanders completed 17 of his 23 passes for 186 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He made several mistakes and faced a similar weakness to his time at Colorado, as the Browns rushed for just 58 yards besides his scrambles, but his dazzling first quarter proved decisive in the end.

After a strong opening drive that resulted in a 50-yard field goal, Sanders led a 6-play, 86-yard sequence into the end zone. He started it with a floater in stride to wide receiver Cedric Tillman, who scampered down the sideline for a 42-yard gain.

42-yard SHOT to flip the field!#PITvsCLE on CBS and NFL+ pic.twitter.com/05Jb0XKUCu — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 28, 2025

Sanders' Best Friend With Browns Comes Through

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Moments later, he dialed up a high-arcing pass to tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who re-adjusted to its trajectory and reeled in a 28-yard score. Sanders' touchdown pass was the first against coach Mike Tomlin's daunting Steeler defense in over five starts by rookie quarterbacks.

His connection with Fannin Jr. has been invaluable for development. The rookie tight end from Bowling Green has collected 28 catches for 390 yards and four touchdowns since Sanders' first start, with nearly double the targets as the next-best receiver entering Sunday (44).

But that touchdown was the turning point on Sanders' day. Fannin re-aggravated a groin injury that had bothered him throughout the week and was later ruled out for the game.

In his absence, the signal caller registered just 85 more passing yards but remained composed from the pocket. That was until a Steelers edge rusher beat left tackle Cam Robinson and thumped Sanders into throwing an interception to Pittsburgh defensive end Jack Sawyer.

Sanders' Unforced Errors Continue

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) reacts after throwing an interception in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

It rattled Sanders' day, as the Browns totaled just 53 yards over seven drives following the picked pass. His brutal mistake came early in the fourth quarter, committing the cardinal sin of quarterbacks by throwing across his body. A pass that hung in the air from a string found the grateful hands of safety Kyle Dugger.

But still up 10-6, the Browns and Steelers traded punts before Sanders' offense snagged a field goal to cushion the lead. Pittsburgh drove down in a flash with a chance to tie, but a goal-to-go turnover on downs gave Cleveland a win.

Sanders is now 2-4 as a starter, growing his NFL stat line to 1,289 yards and seven touchdowns, but also totaling 10 interceptions. In his final year at Colorado, he had 37 touchdown passes to 10 interceptions.

Still, the lessons he learned from finding a way to win will console what's been a shaky stint individually. He'll close his rookie season against the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday.