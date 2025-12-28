Shedeur Sanders Turns Heads In Anticipated Matchup With NFL Legend

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders is living his dream as a starting quarterback in the NFL, checking off a number of firsts in his career. Ahead of Cleveland's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers and legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Shedeur Sanders continues to feel the legendary impact that his father, current Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, has had on the NFL.

Sanders and the Browns beat Pittsburgh 13-6 on Sunday, ruining the Steelers' chances of clinching a playoff berth. The game between Cleveland and Pittsburgh was advertised as one between a legendary quarterback and potentially a future star in the NFL, and Sanders came away with the win.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski speaks with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during a time out in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Sanders ended the game with 186 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, but he did enough to give Cleveland the win over Pittsburgh. The Steelers were held to six points on the day, as Rodgers and the offense were unable to find the end zone.

The game featured a classic two-minute drill from Rodgers, but Cleveland's defense was able to come up with one final stop and get the win.

What Shedeur Sanders Said About Facing Aaron Rodgers

2005 was the rookie year for former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and it was also the last season of "Prime Time's" career as an NFL player. The matchup was made possible thanks to Deion Sanders coming out of retirement to play two more seasons in the NFL, and Sanders intercepted legendary Green Bay quarterback Brett Favre during the game. Ultimately, Rodgers played in relief of Favre, and Sanders and the Baltimore Ravens beat the Packers 48-3.

On Sunday, Shedeur Sanders squared off against Rodgers in what was a surreal moment for some NFL fans. For the former Colorado star, though, he stayed focused on the task at hand.

"It's extremely exciting. He's facing off vs. our defense, and I'm facing off vs. their defense, so I don't really look at matchups like that. I go out there, do my job, and not think too much of it," said Sanders before the game.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) scrambles out of the pocket in the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders on facing Aaron Rodgers 20 years after his father did 🏈 pic.twitter.com/mbnCj6jUoJ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 28, 2025

"It's nice, but we got a lot of old people in our locker room, so it be surreal all the time. I'm just 23. I'm just 23, having fun," Sanders said.

Rodgers and the Steelers needed a win over Sanders and the Browns in order to clinch the AFC North. With the Pittsburgh loss, the division crown will come down to a week 18 matchup between the Ravens and the Steelers.

Deion Sanders Effect

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) and his father Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes have felt the effect of Deion Sanders firsthand, with "Coach Prime" bringing talented transfers like Shedeur Sanders and eventual Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to Boulder, Colorado. Economically, fans are also invested. The University of Colorado reported that the school posted a record in revenue as well as $31.2 million in ticket sales, double from the previous season, in Sanders' first season at Colorado.

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders has received plenty of the spotlight thanks in part to his father but also because of his play at Jackson State and Colorado. With the Buffaloes, Sanders was prolific. He threw for 7,364 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in two seasons.

