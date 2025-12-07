How Shedeur Sanders Boosted His NFL Future Despite Losing to Cam Ward

Another confidence-building regular season start is in the books for Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Going up against friend and Tennessee Titans No. 1 overall draft pick Cam Ward, Sanders finished his third NFL start with 364 passing yards, three touchdowns and an interception, proving once again that he's capable of leading the Browns' turnaround. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback also led the Browns in rushing with 29 yards.

Sure, Sanders would've liked to have beaten his friend in Ward, but he still showed coach Kevin Stefanski why he's worthy of starting over fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel moving forward. Just as important, the fifth-round draft pick has provided hope to a Cleveland franchise that has taken a step back the past two years.

If Sanders can continue to impress in Cleveland, his NFL future will remain bright.

Deion Sanders Visits Son Shedeur For Third NFL Start

NFL legend Deion Sanders, right, gives his son Shedeur Sanders a pep talk before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado coach Deion Sanders was in the building for his son's third career start. The two shared a moment together pregame, with the elder Sanders giving his son some words of encouragement on the sideline at Huntington Bank Field.

Shedeur and his dad share a moment on the field before we get rolling 🧡 pic.twitter.com/1NGixcXA34 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 7, 2025

Shedeur spent his entire college career playing for his father, splitting time between Jackson State and Colorado. With the Buffs, Shedeur threw for over 7,300 yards in two seasons and won the Johnny Unitas Award in 2024 as the top quarterback in college football.

"Shedeur is special. He’s got that poise, that work ethic, and that focus you need at the next level—we don’t call him GROWN for no reason," Deion Sanders said in an exclusive interview with Colorado Buffaloes on SI's Bri Amaranthus. "The NFL is a whole different world, but I know he’s built for it."

What's Next For Shedeur Sanders?

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) lies on the field with an apparent injury after catching a one-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) against the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) looks on during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Cleveland will visit the Chicago Bears and former No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams next weekend. Sands and Williams met back in 2023 when the USC Trojans got the better of Colorado at Folsom Field, 48-41. In a spirited comeback attempt from the Buffs, Sanders threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns while Williams threw for over 400 yards and six scores.

Ultimately, Sanders' rookie season is all about growth.

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks to throw a pass against Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

“Just trusting my eyes, believing the preparation I’ve been doing,” Sanders said last week, per the Browns. “Everything has been working, and I get out there and I see it. That’s what I’m most excited about. I know the results are going to come when they come and I feel like they’re going to come soon. But the fact I’m able to go out there and I’m able to see it, that’s what brings me joy on the inside.”

Kickoff at Soldier Field on Sunday, Dec. 14, is set for 11 a.m. MT on Fox.