Shedeur Sanders' Notable Comment About Staying In Cleveland
Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders is dealing with back tightness, and the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback revealed how his current injury impacts his ability to leave Cleveland during the Browns' bye week.
Colorado's Homecoming matchup against the Arizona Wildcats is on Saturday, Nov. 1, lining up perfectly with Sanders' off week during his rookie season. The former Buffs star was in Folsom Field to see his jersey number retired, alongside Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, at Colorado's spring game in April. However, fans were curious if Sanders would be back in Boulder during his first NFL bye week.
"Am I coming to CU Homecoming? Nah I'm not coming to CU Homecoming. I can't make it out there. . . . I wish I could though, but just can't happen. I got treatment out here. I gotta get ready, big ready," Sanders said.
Reading into Sanders' Comments
What exactly could Sanders mean by "big ready?" The Browns rookie has yet to play in his rookie season, and all signs currently point to Cleveland quarterback Dillon Gabriel continuing to start for the team.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has made it clear that Gabriel will continue to lead the Browns offense, but Stefanski did provide an update on Sanders' injury.
"He obviously came in Saturday with his back injury. We were hopeful that he'd be able to move around well enough to suit up on Sunday. But, put him through a pregame warmup, and obviously just didn't feel like he was ready to play. . . . He's getting better every day and I'm hopeful that he'll continue to improve."
Sanders can't see the field if he isn't healthy, so missing Colorado's homecoming makes sense as the former Buffs star continues to receive treatment. There should be plenty of opportunities for Sanders to visit his former team and his dad, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, in the future.
"Coach Prime" and the Buffs have struggled to replace stars like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter as Colorado currently sits at 3-5.
MORE: Deion Sanders Didn’t Hold Back On College Football’s Firing Frenzy
MORE: Defensive Coach Rips Colorado Buffaloes' 'Embarrassing' Loss To Utah
MORE: Is This The Beginning Of The End For Deion Sanders In Colorado?
Shedeur Sanders' Rookie Season
As Sanders recovers, will he get a chance to prove himself in a game during his rookie year? The Browns are 2-6 entering the bye, and Gabriel's adjusted quarterback rating (25.5) is the lowest in the NFL.
While Gabriel has played a few games and deserves time to develop, the case for playing Sanders only grows after each loss. At Colorado, the former Buffs quarterback set multiple program records including single-season highs in passing yards (4,134), touchdowns (37), completion percentage (74 percent) in 2024. Sanders also led the Big 12 in those categories in his last season of college football.
Meanwhile, some have reported that Sanders could potentially be traded with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson progressing in his return from Achilles surgery. The future is unclear