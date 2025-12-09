Deion Sanders' Conversation with Jimmy Haslam Ignites Controversy

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has used the conclusion of the season to take the time to embrace his son’s NFL career. Over the weekend, Sanders attended the Cleveland Browns game to watch his son, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, perform.

Before Cleveland's game against the Tennessee Titans, the Colorado coach spoke with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam. Their conversation ignited the controversy surrounding Cleveland’s quarterback position.

“We’re glad to have you,” Haslam can be heard saying to Sanders in a video posted by ESPN Cleveland. “Let’s have 12 play well today.”

The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was under the spotlight throughout the NFL Draft process. Sanders not only fell to the fifth round, but he was the second quarterback the Browns selected. In the third round, the Browns selected quarterback Dillon Gabriel from Oregon. At the time, Cleveland already had quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on the roster.

Between the crowded quarterback room and taking Sanders in the fifth round, there was a rumor that it was Haslam who made the call to draft the former Colorado star. Since the draft, Haslam denied that it was his call for Sanders to be selected.

Deion Sanders Adds To Controversy With Cleveland Browns

The Colorado coach is a high-profile person within the NFL. His stardom has kept him involved with his son’s draft process, and with the college football season over, he has been around the Cleveland Browns more often.

Throughout the season, there were calls for the rookie quarterback to earn a chance to play, but with opening the season as the No. 3 player at the position, it took time. It was not until Gabriel suffered a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens that Sanders had a chance to play.

With the team’s hesitancy to make a quarterback change until Gabriel suffered a concussion, despite the team's poor performance, the rumor that Sanders was Haslam's pick continued. With Sanders’ performance throughout his first three starts, Browns’ coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed he will start for the remainder of the season.

Rumors Of Deion Sanders Leaving Colorado For NFL

With the former Colorado coach having conversations with Haslam, a rumor has also emerged that Sanders could become the Browns' next coach in the event of a change. Stefanski still has his job and has not been told otherwise, but there is a belief that Sanders wants to coach his son again.

The 2025 college football season was the first time Sanders did not coach his son at quarterback. The Buffaloes finished the year with a 3-9 record, raising questions regarding Sanders’ job security.

Through the draft process, there was also a rumor that the former Colorado quarterback fell to the fifth round because coaches feared Sanders could take their job. With Sanders around the Browns’ facility and speaking to Haslam, those rumors have returned, given the Browns' current 3-10 record.

Sanders leaving for the Browns job does seem unlikely, and Colorado fans should expect to have their coach moving forward. Sanders signed a contract extension with Colorado just last offseason and is in the process of developing a young quarterback in Julian Lewis.

Sanders has shown support for his son and been vocal about how proud he is of the NFL rookie. As the coach of the Buffaloes, Sanders has been unable to spend much time with his son, with the team playing at the same time. While the Colorado season may be over, Sanders being around the Browns' facility could be nothing more than a father being there for his son.

