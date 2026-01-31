Shedeur Sanders is the Biggest Winner of Cleveland's Coaching Hire
Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders' NFL future looks a whole lot brighter following the Cleveland Browns' hiring of new head coach Todd Monken.
Unlike former coach Kevin Stefanski, Monken has made clear his absolute support for Sanders, who spent his final two college seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes before landing with Cleveland in the fifth round of last year's NFL Draft. Monken even joked with Sanders earlier this week that he attempted to draft him while he was with the Baltimore Ravens.
Relationships and culture are everything in the NFL, and Sanders appears to have landed a strong fit with Monken. In three seasons with the Ravens, the offensive-minded coach helped quarterback Lamar Jackson to an MVP year in 2023 and should help Sanders grow early in his NFL career.
“We tried to draft your (expletive) last year for God’s sake,” Monken said in a video posted to social media. “It all worked out. You remember that, right? Some day we’ll get a chance to talk about that.”
Fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and veteran Deshaun Watson remain in Cleveland's quarterback room, but neither has received much attention regarding Monken's hiring. Sanders closed the season as Cleveland's starter and is expected to hold down the job with Monken's apparent support.
In eight games played, Sanders threw for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions while leading the Browns to three wins. He was then rewarded with a Pro Bowl nod as a replacement quarterback.
Todd Monken's Ability to Develop Quarterbacks
Before returning to the NFL in 2023, Monken played a pivotal role in the Georgia Bulldogs winning back-to-back College Football Playoff national championships in 2021 and 2022. While working alongside Georgia coach Kirby Smart, Monken helped quarterback Stetson Bennett throw for 6,989 yards, 56 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his final two college seasons.
“Todd brought an exceptional level of professionalism and creativity to our program," Smart said, per the Browns. "His ability to develop quarterbacks and craft game plans tailored to our players’ strengths was instrumental to our success. What we accomplished wouldn’t have been possible without his impact."
Ideally, Monken can help craft Cleveland's offense around Sanders' strengths. The Browns have multiple other talented young offensive players, including running back Quinshon Judkins and tight end Harold Fannin Jr., but things never fully clicked last season without a solidified starting quarterback.
Shedeur Sanders' Colorado Career
After making the jump from FCS Jackson State to Colorado, Sanders emerged as one of college football's top Power Four quarterbacks during his two seasons with the Buffs. The youngest son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his final college season while leading the Buffs to nine wins.
Now, the hope is that Sanders can rekindle his college success under Monken's direction.
