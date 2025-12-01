The Comment From Terry Bradshaw That Says Everything About Shedeur Sanders
Although he bleeds Pittsburgh Steelers black and gold, Fox Sports NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw is still rooting for rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders to shine with the Cleveland Browns.
Prior to Sanders' second career regular season start on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, Bradshaw shared his thoughts on the former Colorado Buffaloes star.
"Listen folks, I am a Steeler through and through. I love my Steelers, and I loved beating Cleveland when I played there, but I'm pulling for Shedeur Sanders," Bradshaw said. "They have been through four No. 1 quarterbacks drafted, not to mention (Deshaun) Watson, who they brought over. None of them have worked. None of them so far. So I'm saying to Cleveland, I hope this is your answer, so it's over with and you got your quarterback."
Terry Bradshaw Praises Shedeur Sanders
Bradshaw was particularly impressed by Sanders' first career start against the Las Vegas Raiders late last month. Starting in place of Dillon Gabriel, Sanders completed 11-of-20 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown and an interception. His best play of the day came late in the first quarter when he rolled out of the pocked and hit wide receiver Isaiah Bond for a 52-yard gain.
"This guy last week did things that were impressive," Bradshaw said. "He had that 'it' factor, making deep throws, moving out. He had that long one down to the sideline while he was sprinting out to the 1-yard line. (He) handled the blitz well, handled it all well."
Sanders, the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, couldn't replicate his winning debut on Sunday in a 26-8 home loss to the 49ers. The fifth-round draft pick converted 16-of-25 passes for 149 yards and one touchdown, dropping to 1-1 as a starting quarterback.
"Obviously, we lost, so I ain't play well," Sanders said, per the Browns. "There's definitely things on film I'm going to look back and want to get back and want to see, but at least moving forward, I know what we could do differently going about the week and being able to get fully, fully prepared for every possibility."
It's yet to be seen whether Sanders' success at Colorado will translate to the NFL, but additional experience can only help. After growing close with Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester and Travis Hunter in Boulder, Sanders is also seemingly still looking for trusted wide receivers in Cleveland.
MORE: Biggest Winners and Losers from Colorado’s Loss to Kansas State
MORE: Deion Sanders' Closing Remarks After Colorado Buffaloes Season
MORE: Kaidon Salter Admits Colorado's Quarterback Carousel Led To Confusion
WANT COLORADO BUFFALOES NEWS SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX IN THE MORNING? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE.
Shedeur Sanders To Remain Cleveland's Starting Quarterback
Fortunately for Sanders, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski announced that the rookie will get another start next weekend against the Tennessee Titans. The Week 14 matchup should receive plenty of attention as Sanders will face off against a close friend in No. 1 overall draft pick Cam Ward.
Sanders started in all but one game during his two seasons with the Buffs, throwing for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns. The "it" factor that Bradshaw mentioned helped Colorado to nine wins last season and the program's first bowl bid since 2020.