Shedeur Sanders To Upset Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett For Cleveland Browns Quarterback Job?
It would be quite the upset, but there's a path to rookie Shedeur Sanders winning the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback job only months after entering the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick.
NFL insider Adam Schefter appeared on ESPN's "Unsportsmanlike" on Tuesday and explained that although veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco are heavy favorites to earn the Browns' Week 1 nod, Sanders and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel shouldn't be entirely ruled out. Schefter pointed to how fourth-round pick Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) and third-round pick Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) forced their way into a starting job entering their respective rookie seasons.
Schefter was first asked if Sanders, who spent the past two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, will get an opportunity to win the Browns' starting job.
"Not to start the season, I don't (think), unless he just comes in and lights it up," Schefter said. "There's been one quarterback drafted in the third round or later that's wound up winning the starting quarterback job on opening day, and that was Dak Prescott in 2016. Now that doesn't mean that Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel can come on, play well and work their way towards that starting job even early in the season.
"But I think it would be an upset if Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett is not the Browns' opening day starting quarterback. And you hope that one of these guys can develop and play well enough to win that starting job."
Flacco then used Wilson's impressive 2012 training camp as an example of how well Sanders must perform to win the four-man competition. Wilson, who's now with the New York Giants, beat out Matt Flynn and Tarvaris Jackson for the Seahawks' starting quarterback job.
"Russell Wilson was so good and so dominant during in training camp that he took the decision away from them because he clearly won that job," Schefter said. "That's the level at which Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel would have to play at this summer. It's not to say that they can't do it, but it's been exceedingly rare over the past 40 years to see a quarterback drafted in those slots do that."
While Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski will likely give Sanders and Gabriel plenty of opportunities to impress during the preseason, all signs point to either Flacco or Pickett earning the starting job in Week 1 due to their NFL experience. Still, Schefter believes the two rookies may earn a start at some point during the regular season.
"I think that there's going to be plenty to learn and there's going to be time for them (Sanders and Gabriel) to compete," Schefter said. "I won't be surprised if one, maybe both, wind up starting this season, but I don't expect that to be Week 1."