Cleveland Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Shares Honest Thoughts On Shedeur Sanders Post-Minicamp
Another chapter to the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback competition came to a close on Thursday as coach Kevin Stefanski's four battling arms wrapped mandatory minicamp.
Rookie Shedeur Sanders may have the steepest path to winning the starting quarterback job compared to third-round NFL Draft pick Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, but the former Colorado Buffaloes star has so far impressed Stefanski with his work ethic and willingness to learn. Sanders, a fifth-round pick, has gotten extra work in after practice multiple times and seems to be meshing well with his new Browns teammates.
Stefanski appeared on the "Cleveland Browns Daily" podcast on Thursday and was asked if he's learned anything about Sanders after watching the young quarterback compete in rookie minicamp, OTAs and mandatory minicamp.
"I don't know that we've learned anything new because, like you mentioned, we have a great feel for this young man," Stefanski said. "He's a very, very hard worker; he has fun when he's in the building. I'm enjoying watching him progress with every single meeting, with every single rep he's doing a great job. As a young player — I don't care what position you're playing — you're going to run a play or you're going to get something wrong. That's so valuable because then you get to correct it and get it right the next time.
"He's doing a really, really nice job. I think he's showing up early, he's staying late. He continues to get better every single day, and that's the fun part."
Among his fellow quarterbacks, Sanders seems to have gravitated closest to Flacco, a 40-year-old NFL veteran who led the Baltimore Ravens to their second Super Bowl win in 2013. Stefanski said he has enjoyed watching Sanders and Flacco interact in team meetings.
"Having him (Sanders) in the meeting room, he brings a great personality in there," Stefanski said. "To see those two bounce ideas off each other is hilarious. Joe will say a couple of things, and I'll be like, 'Joe, Shedeur wasn't born. He wasn't born then.' He's got great energy, great kid, working his tail off, and he's playing really well too."
MORE: Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Reunites With Teammate, Lifelong Bond
MORE: Why Cleveland Browns Waited Until Fifth Round To Select Shedeur Sanders In NFL Draft
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Teammate Says Deion Sanders 'Prepared' Rookie For NFL Attention
The numbers support Stefanski's words on Sanders playing well. According to ESPN Cleveland's quarterback tracker, the rookie Sanders completed 41-of-53 passes for nine touchdowns and one interception in the five OTA/mandatory minicamp practices that were open to the media. However, stats don't mean much in summer practices, and Sanders must prove himself again once training camp begins.
Looking ahead, it's unclear how many quarterbacks Stefanski will carry on his final 53-man roster, and some analysts have even speculated that one of the five, including the injured Deshaun Watson, could be traded. Regardless, Sanders is focusing on what he can control this summer and has continued to turn some heads with his approach.