Shedeur Sanders Reacts To Travis Hunter's Massive Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie Contract
In vastly different ways, neither Shedeur Sanders nor Travis Hunter's NFL Draft experience went as expected. The cornerback/wide receiver Hunter landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 2 overall following a surprising trade-up while the quarterback Sanders went to the Cleveland Browns in an even more shocking fall to the fifth round.
Regardless, the two former Colorado Buffaloes stars are in the league and drawing plenty of attention ahead of their respective rookie seasons.
About one month after Sanders signed a four-year, $4.6 million contract with the Browns, Hunter and the Jaguars finally agreed to terms on a four-year, $46.65 million deal, which includes a $30.57 million signing bonus, on Sunday. The somewhat drawn-out contract negotiation was likely due to Hunter's unique ability to play both ways full-time, essentially giving him the value of two players. Hunter still has to prove it at the NFL level, but the Jaguars' significant financial commitment shows their confidence.
In a video posted by the Jaguars' official X account, Hunter shared his excitement about finally getting his rookie contract finalized.
"What's up, Duval. It's your boy Travis Hunter, and we're officially locked in," Hunter said. "Just signed a contract, so let's get started."
Sanders reacted to the Jaguars announcing Hunter's rookie contract on X by quote-tweeting the post with the fingers-crossed emoji, reaffirming his well-wishes for his former college teammate. The two spent one season together with the Jackson State Tigers before following coach Deion Sanders to Colorado in 2022.
Throughout rookie minicamp, OTAs and mandatory minicamp, Hunter made a strong first impression on his new coaches and teammates. Coach Liam Coen will give his new superstar every opportunity to play both ways during his rookie season.
"We built a plan and then sat him down and really talked through it," Coen said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "How does he learn? What is the best ways that he learns? We did gain some of that information throughout the draft process, but when you actually sit down with him and get a feeling, 'Well, he likes to walk-through more than sit in a meeting-room setting, so let's do more walk-throughs.' Every day he was on offense, he also met with the defensive staff in the afternoons, and vice versa."
Hunter closed his two-year Colorado career with 1,989 receiving yards, 21 total touchdowns, seven interceptions, 16 pass breakups and a forced fumble. The former No. 1 overall prospect capped off his historic career by winning the Heisman Trophy in December, becoming the second-ever Buff to earn college football's most prestigious individual award.
Meanwhile, Shedeur is navigating his first NFL summer stuck in the Browns' four-man starting quarterback competition, which also includes third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and veteran Joe Flacco. Coach Kevin Stefanski will continue evaluating his four quarterbacks when training camp begins next month.