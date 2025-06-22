Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Signs Historic Rookie Deal With $30 Million Bonus
Jacksonville Jaguars two-way superstar Travis Hunter has officially signed a historic four-year, $46.65 million fully guaranteed contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The $30.57 million signing bonus, paid entirely upfront, sets a new record. This deal makes the former Colorado Buffaloes Heisman Trophy winner the first non-quarterback who was not drafted first overall to receive the entire signing bonus upfront.
The history-making deal was negotiated by Adie von Gontard and Ray Haija of Young Money APAA Sports. Hunter has also long been signed to an apparel deal with Adidas. Hunter has also done deals with Celsius, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Stanley, EA Sports, Snickers, HeyDude, and Panini America. Before stepping foot on the field in the NFL, Hunter is one of the most lucrative players in the league off the field.
“We’re not playing real football yet. We’re just on the grass doing individual drills, a lot of install, a lot of education. With that said, Travis Hunter and I had high expectations, obviously, we traded our first-rounder next year and our second-rounder this year to go to get him; we felt like he was the best guy to be a Jaguar. So we had high expectations, he’s exceeded my expectations,” Jaguars executive vice president of football operations and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Boselli said.
Hunter now shifts his focus to fine-tuning his mental and physical capabilities on getting ready for the grind that will be playing both ways at the NFL level. Hunter has been doing it his entire football career, but the NFL is a different animal altogether. Still, the Jaguars' front office believes Hunter will be capable of sustaining the load that he’s about to carry, and they’ve reinforced that belief with their checkbooks as Hunter gets historic guarantees.
MORE: Ex-Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Coordinator Lands New Job In SEC
MORE: Michael Irvin Confident Deion Sanders Will Bounce Back From Health Issues
MORE: Shedeur Sanders 101 MPH Speeding Ticket A 'Learning Experience' For Cleveland Rookie?
“You see the athlete on the field. You see how he moves, the change of direction, body control, but it’s the person that I’m most enamored with. The natural leadership he brings, the energy, the excitement, the smile, and he’s a tireless worker. This is a guy that wants to be the best. You watch how he approached phase two workouts and rookie minicamp, this is a guy that’s hungry to be the best,” Boselli continued.
As Hunter continues to develop and eventually prove himself on the field in live game action, there could be a time where his next contract could be a groundbreaking deal dude to his two way presence. Should Hunter even remotely live up to the expectations that have been set in front of him, there would be no way to deny him a contract of that sort.
Until then, he’ll have to continue to earn it step by step, but both Hunter and the Jaguars have full conviction in the potential the rookie possesses. Training camp is next.