Shedeur Sanders Shares Emotional Moment With Former Teammate After NFL Debut
The Cleveland Browns' 23–16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday was about more than a division rival game. It was the moment the NFL got its first official look at the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. After fellow first-year passer Dillon Gabriel was ruled out under concussion protocol at halftime, the highly-touted former Buff finally took his first regular-season snaps.
Sanders' first NFL outing wasn't perfect, but the story that emerged afterward speaks volumes about the bonds forged in Boulder.
Trial by Fire: Sanders’ Rookie Debut
Sanders entered the game on Sunday against the Ravens with a chance to prove the pre-draft chatter wrong and silence the talk that he should have been a backup behind a veteran like Lamar Jackson in a place like Baltimore.
The reality was a rude welcome to the NFL. Against a relentless Ravens defense, Sanders finished the second half, completing only 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards, with one interception, and was sacked multiple times. The Ravens defense made a point of spoiling Sanders' debut, even mocking his signature watch celebration after an early sack.
The consensus was that Sanders was ill-prepared for the moment—a feeling echoed by coach Kevin Stefanski's admission afterward that the game plan was not significantly adjusted for the rookie.
After the game, Sanders was honest and open about how he felt his debut went, saying, “I don’t think I played good at all," said Sanders. "They gave me an opportunity. I didn’t do up to my expectations to get us a win. I have to take it on the chin."
Another Viral Moment: Colorado's NFL Connection
In the aftermath of the tough loss, a quiet moment on the Browns' sideline captured the attention of the entire league. Sanders sat alone on the Cleveland bench after the game, clearly distraught and processing the weight of his performance and the loss. When former CU teammate LaJohntay Wester, who now plays for the Ravens, walked over and sat down beside him.
Sitting next to his former quarterback, Wester put aside the rivalry and the final score to offer a moment of genuine consolation. The viral clip highlighted the powerful bond formed between the two in Colorado. During their final season together at Colorado, Sanders and Wester combined for 931 yards through the air, forming one of the Buffs’ most reliable connections before both made the jump to the NFL.
While Sanders walked off the field disappointed, the visit spoke volumes about the respect both men have for each other and the path they’ve traveled; it also speaks volumes about Wester's belief in Sanders' future.
Wester, now a key contributor for the Ravens, logged 51 return yards in last night’s game, but muffed a punt that the Browns recovered. Still, his performance this season has proved he can hold his own at the NFL level. Something Sanders will now look to prove as well.
The Path Forward: Time to Start
Despite a rough first outing, the circumstances surrounding Sanders’ debut were stacked against him: an injured offensive line, zero first-team reps all season, and against one of the league’s best defenses. Sanders' performance against the Ravens wasn't ideal, but for the Browns to know what they have in their quarterback of the future, they must give him a starter's preparation and opportunity.
Which means, if Gabriel remains in concussion protocol, Sanders has to get the first-team reps this week, and Stefanski will need to provide Sanders with a tailored game plan and the preparation necessary to succeed.
Next weekend's upcoming matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders suddenly carries enormous weight for Sanders, presenting the opportunity to prove—on a national stage—that he belongs as a starter.
The legendary Colorado quarterback is finally knocking on the door of opportunity. And if he can step through this weekend, the Browns might have fallen into the most important quarterback move of their season.