Shedeur Sanders Sparks Christmas Day Frenzy as Fans Unwrap His Jersey

Christmas morning delivered an unexpected twist in the rise of Shedeur Sanders. While the Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback didn’t take the field on Dec. 25, he still dominated the holiday conversation online.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off the field after failing to convert during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All over social media, fans shared videos of themselves opening gifts and discovering his No. 12 Browns jersey underneath the wrapping paper. Fans of all ages, from young kids to grown adults, danced, raised their wrists, and some were even brought to tears. For some families, it appeared to be the highlight moment of their morning.

Even Shedeur joined in on the fun, reposting numerous reactions to his Instagram page with the caption, “THANK YOU GOD,” acknowledging the wave of support as it poured in.

For Colorado Buffaloes fans, it was another confirmation moment—proof that the same magnetic presence they watched in Boulder is now pulling in an entire NFL city.

A Christmas Breakout Moment

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

From Ohio living rooms to households across the country, Shedeur Sanders jerseys became one of the NFL’s surprise must-have gifts of the holiday season. The reactions were completely organic—joyful, emotional, unfiltered celebrations that showed exactly how deeply Sanders has already connected with fans.

One fan summed it up perfectly in a clip that quickly circulated online:

“This is my dude. I love everything about him. He’s a good kid.”

The excitement comes from what Sanders has already shown in a handful of NFL starts. Fans see a quarterback who plays with poise beyond his years, who stays calm in chaos, and who brings a steadiness that Cleveland hasn’t felt in a long time. Christmas morning felt less like a trend and more like confirmation that Browns fans are already all-in on Shedeur.

Colorado supporters watching from afar recognized the pattern immediately. At CU, the fanbase rallied around Shedeur for the same reason—because he played with confidence, toughness, and a presence that elevated everyone around him.

Why Colorado Fans Recognize the Reaction

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) greets fans after defeating the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

During his time in Boulder, Sanders wasn’t just the Buffaloes’ quarterback. He became the face of a cultural shift under his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders. He gave the program swagger. He brought national attention. He commanded the offense with a level of maturity and calm that made every Saturday feel like a spotlight event.

So when Colorado fans see Browns supporters celebrating him on Christmas morning, it feels like watching a familiar story unfold in a new city. They’ve seen kids idolize him. They’ve seen adults rally behind him. They’ve seen communities adopt him not just for the touchdowns he threw, but for the leadership and composure he carried in high-pressure moments.

That same energy now flows through Cleveland.

Rumor has it his wrist been up since Xmas day 👀



(🎥: whitneybuckmarshall/TT) pic.twitter.com/9JheeIVTWa — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 27, 2025

MORE: Former Colorado Players Are Emerging as NFL Rookie Standouts

MORE: Coveted Transfer Portal Receiver Hints At Future With Colorado Buffaloes

MORE: Alabama Crimson Tide Emerges As Transfer Portal Fit For Elite Lineman

A Colorado-Born Foundation That Travels

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders signs autographs for fans before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Nov. 16, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders’ NFL journey is still in its opening chapter, but the Christmas jersey surge sent a clear message: he’s already becoming a cornerstone in Cleveland. Fans believe in him, families are buying in, and the city is beginning to see him the same way Colorado once did—as a player capable of shaping the direction of an entire program.

For Buff Nation, the jersey videos provided more than just holiday entertainment. They were a reminder of the foundation Shedeur built in Boulder and the identity he refined under “Coach Prime.” His leadership style, his confidence, and his connection with fans all took shape at Colorado before being carried into the NFL.

Now, as Browns fans unwrap his jersey and claim him as one of their own, Colorado faithful can take pride in knowing they saw this coming long before the league caught on.