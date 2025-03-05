Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter Take 1st NFL Draft Visit To Cleveland Browns
With less than two months remaining before the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns are hosting an elite trio of prospects for top-30 visits. Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, and Penn State Nittany Lions pass rusher Abdul Carter had dinner in Cleveland together with Browns coaches, as reported by ESPN's Kimberly A. Martin.
Sanders, Hunter, and Carter are in town for their top-30 visit with Cleveland on Wednesday. NFL teams are only allotted private visits with 30 prospects, meaning every franchise hosts a number of different athletes depending on the draft order.
The Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the draft, and they might have to choose between Sanders, Hunter, or Carter to be the future cornerstone of their franchise. Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick, but recent reports from the NFL Combine suggested that the Tennessee Titans might be trading the first pick to the New York Giants.
If Ward is in fact taken with the No. 1 pick, where will Cleveland turn? The Browns are considered to have needs at quarterback and edge rusher after All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett requested a trade out of Cleveland, and quarterback Deshaun Watson missed over half of the 2024 season with an achilles injury.
As a result, it appears as though Sanders or Carter might be the pick for the Browns at No. 2. While the Browns do not have to honor Garrett's trade request, adding a defensive end prospect like Carter still makes sense. On the other hand, Sanders is considered one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft class, and the Browns could be looking to move on from Watson. While the Browns could also use a wide receiver and draft Hunter, the glaring needs are currently at pass rusher and quarterback.
When Shedeur Sanders spoke to reporters at the NFL Combine, he talked about his ability to create a winning culture no matter who he plays for.
"We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back, so you don't think I can come to an NFL franchise and change a program again?" Sanders said. "It's history. We done it again. It's always going to repeat itself."
Shedeur and Colorado coach Deion Sanders took over the Buffaloes program after the team finished 1-11 in 2022. In Sanders' first year as the Colorado quarterback, the Buffaloes improved to 4-8 before reaching nine wins in 2024. At Jackson State, Sanders led his team to two consecutive conference championships.
Still, reports of Sanders having an "arrogant" attitude surfaced during the combine, but many members of the media have come to the defense of the former Colorado quarterback.
"Show me a quarterback who's not arrogant. You ever sit with a guy who's going to be a star quarterback? Most of them are arrogant. Most of them have a lot of belief in what they do, " said NFL analyst Mark Schlereth.
"Coach Prime" let his thoughts on the subject be known by sharing the clip of Schlereth's quote on social media.
No matter the public opinion around Shedeur Sanders, it will be all eyes on which NFL team drafts him come April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.