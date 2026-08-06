Panthers vs Cardinals Kalshi Prediction Market Movement for Hall of Fame Game

The three words that everyone’s been waiting for, “Football is back,” is now reality with the NFL Hall of Fame Game between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers kicking off at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday. In classic Hall of Fame Game fashion, Kalshi’s NFL market has the lines set extremely close for this one.

Carolina comes in as a slight 53% favorite over Arizona’s 48%. Trading $10 profits $8.26 on Carolina and $10.08 on the Cardinals.

Hall of Fame Game: Carolina Panthers Vs. Arizona Cardinals

Moneyline: Panthers (53%) vs. Cardinals (48%)

Spread: Panthers -1.5 (50%)

Total: 34.5 (50% Over)

Who is playing in the NFL Hall of Fame Game?

The big name to watch here is Carson Beck for the Arizona Cardinals. The team announced that the third-round pick out of Miami will start under center with fourth-string Kedon Slovis taking over at some point in the game.

Beck is coming off a career year with the Hurricanes, where he threw for 3,813 yards and 30 touchdowns en route to a National Championship appearance.

Aside from Beck and Slovis, the team announced that third overall pick running back Jeremiyah Love will not play. Expect to see doses of Corey Kiner at running back, and Xavier Weaver, Jalen Brooks, and fifth-round rookie Reggie Virgil at receiver.

For Carolina, former 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett will start at QB before undrafted former Georgia Tech QB Haynes King finishes the game. Jimmy Horn and Trevor Etienne should also see some action.

Hall of Fame Game player props

Kalshi lists several player props for the expected participants and offers lines on both Beck’s and King’s passing yards and touchdowns. Rather than offering a set total, Kalshi is offering them in ranges between 50+ and 75+ yards.

Carson Beck Passing Yards

75+: 82%

100+: 57%

150+: 21%

200+: 6%

Kenny Pickett Passing Yards

50+: 56%

100+: 27%

Haynes King Passing Yards

50+: 91%

100+: 49%

With the way these lines are reading, Beck could see game action for a good chunk of the first half because the market favors him to throw for over 100 yards.

The Panthers QB lines hint that Pickett might not see more than a few drives with just a 56% chance of hitting 50+ yards. King, though, could see an extended run given his near 50% line of reaching 100 yards.

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