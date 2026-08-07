Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Next Team Trade Market Has Giants on Top

A name that has seen trade rumors come down as of late is New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux. With his rumors not being as hot, Kalshi’s NFL trade market and his next team market point to him remaining with the Giants.

Thibodeaux is favored to stick with the Giants through training camp and into the season with a 67% price. Trading $10 on him staying in New York profits $4.17. The market settles on December 1st, and grades based on which team he’s with by then.

Kayvon Thibodeaux next team - Kalshi

New York Giants 67%

New Orleans Saints 11%

San Francisco 49ers 13%

New England Patriots 8%

Cooling down

The market has favored Thibodeaux to stay with the Giants since it opened in April, with his price at least 50%. With training camp now in full swing, his price shot up significantly. Not only does his price to stay with the Giants favor him staying put, but his overall trade price as well.

Will Kayvon Thibodeaux be traded?

Yes 31%

No 82%

Aside from media speculation and mock trades, no concrete reports indicate the Giants plan to move the former fifth overall pick.

Does a trade make sense?

From a realistic standpoint, yes, trading Thibodeaux does make sense with the crowded room of outside linebackers and edge rushers. The Giants' front seven currently features Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and 2026 fifth overall pick, Arvell Reese. The three play a mixture of edge and outside linebacker. That leaves an underperforming Thibodeaux as a rotation piece.

Before suggesting a potential trade, ESPN’s Seth Walder wrote that Thibodeaux ranks as a prime trade candidate based on his current contract and depth-chart standing.

“Thibodeaux is playing on his $14.75 million fifth-year option and is set to be a free agent at the end of this season. While there was an argument for having him as a third edge rusher behind Brian Burns and Abdul Carter in the past, New York now also has first-round pick Arvell Reese, who plays linebacker and edge. To keep Thibodeaux around at this price point to potentially be the team's No. 4 edge rusher isn't ideal.”

The Giants first take the field on August 15th, hosting the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 of the preseason.

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