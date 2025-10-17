Shilo Sanders Addresses Deion Sanders' NFL Coaching Prospects
Ever since Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders began coaching at the college level, fans have speculated a future move to the NFL. However, his son Shilo Sanders shot down the notion while the former Buffs safety was streaming live on Twitch.
"'I hope your dad coaches in the NFL.' That's probably not going to happen," Shilo said as he responded to a fan's message.
Some speculated that Sanders might follow his other son, Cleveland quarterback Shedeur Sanders to the NFL, and "Coach Prime" was linked to the Dallas Cowboys' job opening within the past year. However, Deion Sanders signed a five-year contract extension worth $54 million dollars to stay at Colorado for the foreseeable future.
'Coach Prime' Loves Colorado
In November of 2024, Sanders was asked about his name being brought up in various coaching searches, and "Coach Prime" initially dismissed the question. Sanders then took the chance to affirm his commitment to Colorado.
"I'm happy where I am, man," Sanders said. "I'm good. I've got a kickstand down. You know what a kickstand is? . . . That means I'm resting. I'm good, I'm happy, I'm excited. I'm enthusiastic about where I am. I love it here, truly do."
Despite Sanders' comments, he was connected to the Dallas Cowboys job opening after former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and the team agreed to part ways. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Sanders had talked with Dallas owner Jerry Jones, but Sanders re-affirmed his plan to stay with the Buffaloes:
"To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it's intriguing. I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up and process it, and think about it, it's intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community," Sanders told Schefter.
Coaching Carousel Never Stops
"Coach Prime" and the Buffaloes are 3-4 after picking up an upset win over Iowa State as Colorado lost multiple stars to the NFL, including Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter. Still, Sanders has built a talented roster with new leaders like sophomore safety Tawfiq Byard and sophomore offensive tackle Jordan Seaton.
Additionally, the Buffaloes are expected to let former top-50 recruit Julian "JuJu" Lewis take the reins of Colorado's offense at quarterback.
Despite the talent that Sanders as attracted to Boulder, "Coach Prime" is likely to be brought up in future coaching searches as the coaching carousel has already started. At the college level, the Penn State Nittany Lions have an opening after firing coach James Franklin earlier in the season.
In the NFL, the Tennessee Titans already fired Brian Callahan after starting the season 1-5. Meanwhile, the Browns currently sit at 1-5, and many are calling for a change in the organization - especially considering Cincinnati quarterback Joe Flacco's performance on Thursday Night Football, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Flacco started the year with the Browns while Cleveland kept Sheduer Sanders and fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel at the bottom of the depth chart. Now, Gabriel is the team's starter after trading Flacco to the Bengals and former Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders.
If Cleveland decides to move on from coach Kevin Stefanski, will the Browns be interested in Deion Sanders? Even if the Browns want "Coach Prime," it's no guarantee he's leaving Colorado.