Shilo Sanders Gets Ric Flair’s Seal of Approval in Tampa Bay With Tom Brady Gone
According to Ric Flair, the Colorado Buffaloes' former safety, Shilo Sanders, could be the next face of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
This week, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair—also known as “The Nature Boy”—shared a photo of himself with the Tampa Bay rookie on social media, accompanied by a vintage Nature Boy style message packed with praise and his signature flair.
“For a man that can have an ego bigger than God, you are the most handsome & nicest man I have ever met in my entire life,” Flair wrote. “Shilo Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders, thank you for the couple of hours we had together. In my mind right now, Tom Brady is gone, so you are absolutely the man! WOOOOO!”
The photo was taken during a chance meeting inside a Tampa restaurant, captured at the end of Episode 2 of Sanders’ Tampa Food Tour YouTube series.
The video shows Flair approaching Sanders with a smile and a handshake, asking, “Can I have a picture with you, please?”
Sanders quickly replied, “I need a picture with you.”
From there, the two hit it off—sharing laughs and even discussing plans to link up again in the future.
The post quickly generated buzz for its blend of over-the-top delivery and heartfelt admiration—classic Ric Flair, dramatic yet oddly endearing.
For Sanders, it marked yet another moment in the spotlight as buzz continues to grow around his transition to the NFL.
The former Buffs standout signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. Though overlooked on draft day, Sanders has steadily impressed early in his professional career.
Reports out of rookie minicamp and early offseason workouts have pointed to Sanders’ maturity, football IQ, and natural leadership—traits he refined during his college career under his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders.
While Ric Flair isn’t exactly known for his football expertise, the weight of his praise still resonates.
Flair, a 16-time world champion and pop culture icon, has long been associated with star athletes across various sports—from LeBron James to Joe Burrow—thanks to his larger-than-life persona and enduring legacy.
So when The Nature Boy declares someone “the man” in a city once anchored by the abilities of Tom Brady, it’s more than just a compliment—it’s the kind of theatrical sports coronation you find in professional wrestling.
Of course, Sanders isn’t expected to fill any specific shoes left behind by the seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady, but the fact that Flair sees potential in Sanders to be a central figure in the franchise is notable.
While Sanders works to solidify a roster spot this summer, his influence is already expanding beyond football.
Between his famous last name, online viral moments, and his undeniable charisma, he’s positioned himself as a player to keep an eye on.
As training camp approaches, Sanders will look to turn headlines into production and prove he can make an impact where it matters most—on the field.