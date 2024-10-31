Six-day window exercised for Colorado's Nov. 9 matchup with Texas Tech
The Big 12 Conference has announced that the game time and network broadcast for Colorado’s Nov. 9 road game against Texas Tech will be decided within a six-day window, with FOX Sports planning to announce these details on Saturday night.
Colorado (6-2) is currently enjoying a bye week but will face Texas Tech, who has their sights set on upsetting No. 11 Iowa State this week. This matchup marks the Buffaloes’ return to Lubbock, Texas, for the first time in Big 12 conference play since rejoining, and it will be Deion Sanders’ second trip to Texas while with Colorado; he previously led the Buffs to a memorable upset win over TCU in Fort Worth last season.
Texas Tech (5-3) began the season strong, but their momentum has faltered after a mid-October bye week. The Red Raiders suffered a 59-35 blowout loss to Baylor and a narrow 35-34 defeat at TCU. They’ve been dealing with quarterback uncertainty, as starter Behren Morton sustained an injury to his non-throwing shoulder during the TCU game. Freshman quarterback Will Hammond stepped in, throwing for 121 yards and a touchdown, and could start if Morton is unavailable.
The Red Raiders bring a high-powered offense, averaging 38.1 points per game and consistently posting significant scoring numbers. However, their defense has struggled, allowing 36.0 points per game, ranking near the bottom of FBS teams.
Colorado is now bowl eligible and on a high after a 34-22 victory over Cincinnati. Led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who has racked up 2,591 passing yards and 21 touchdowns against six interceptions, the Buffaloes are trying to stay in the Big 12 title race and continue their impressive season.