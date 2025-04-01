Syracuse Orange's Fran Brown Criticizes NCAA's Denial Of Deion Sanders' Spring Game Idea
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and Syracuse Orange coach Fran Brown are rising stars in the college football world. Both rejuvenated the culture of their respective programs and led successful campaigns in 2024. The Buffs and Orange aspired to heighten their growth through joint practices and a nationally televised scrimmage this spring, but the FBS Oversight Committee stepped in last Friday to deny it.
Both Sanders and Brown never fear speaking their mind, either. Brown shared strong opinions on the FBS's decision following a practice on Monday, referencing fellow coaches in North Carolina's Bill Belichick and Boston College's Bill O'Brien.
"We should have just told Coach Belichick and Bill O’Brien to come up with it," Brown said. "You know damn well they weren’t about to allow Coach Prime and Fran Brown to be the first two guys to do it. Over their dead bodies."
Brown's suggestion could have ruffled some feathers in NCAA circles, so he made sure to clarify that the remarks were in jest.
"I’m just messing with you NCAA," Brown said. "Don’t get all mad, call my AD and try to fine me. I’m literally joking."
While revolutionary, intersquad spring activities were impractical in the eyes of FBS brass given the late timing of the proposal and lack of widespread access. Brown acknowledged this unfortunate reality, but the light he and Sanders shed on the concept could open the door for it down the line.
"I think they’re heading in the right direction," Brown said. “They had all the right reasons. It wouldn’t have given everybody the same opportunity. It would have been a little bit of an advantage.”
Sanders laid a blueprint to remodel college football's spring like the NFL's summer. Joint practices and scrimmages in the offseason have long been a part of the pros, keeping competition fresh during an otherwise uneventful timespan. This system, however, violates current NCAA regulations.
When Sanders first announced his plan to host joint activities in the spring, Brown stepped right up. Coach Joey McGuire of the Texas Tech Red Raiders later joined him in this interest, but Sanders and Brown were proactive and quickly put together the plan's proposal.
While Colorado and Syracuse will continue their spring practice separately, both Sanders and Brown hope they can lead the charge to revitalize college football's spring season. A plethora of premier programs have canceled their intrasquad spring games altogether, citing transfer portal and depth chart concerns.
Sanders's idea and Brown's immediate backing sparked overwhelming support online. As administrators and coaches grow frustrated with the portal's vice grip on roster construction, a shared competitive fire could bring unprecedented attention to programs.
"This spring ball thing, everyone's trying to fade away from," Brown said. "They don't want everyone to see it, so we're trying to bring some light to it to say 'Hey, this is a huge event, right?'. . . . You would've been able to see us play them on April [19], the day before Easter in Colorado. That thing would've sold out."
Colorado's spring game is set for Saturday, April 19 at 2:30 MT on ESPN2. Syracuse's spring scrimmage is lined up for April 12.