Deion Sanders Signs New Contract: Social Media Reaction
The Colorado Buffaloes signed coach Deion Sanders to a contract extension for five years, reportedly worth $54 million. The move catapults "Coach Prime" into the company of the highest-paid coaches in college football keeps him in Boulder, Colorado, for the future.
Upon the news breaking, social media caught fire. Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis, Arizona State Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham, Colorado offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, and Buffaloes women's basketball coach JR Payne.
"What's stopping you from coming now?" posted Seaton.
The Buffaloes offensive lineman appears to be using the news as a recruiting tactic. Many fans of both college football and the NFL began to speculate if Sanders would be leaving Colorado in order to coach his sons, former Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders, in the NFL. However, "Coach Prime" is now under contract with Colorado until 2029.
Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis reposted the same graphic as Seaton. Lewis is competing for the starting job against quarterback Kaidon Salter as a freshman, and the security behind Sanders' future with the Buffaloes is certainly exciting for Lewis, who many believe to be the program's future quarterback.
Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham also took to social media upon hearing of Sanders' lucrative extension with Colorado.
"Congrats to @DeionSanders well deserved!!! Completely turned that program around!" wrote Dillingham on social media.
Additionally, Sacramento State coach Brennan Marion congratulated "Coach Prime online.
When the new contract for "Coach Prime" was announced by Colorado, Sanders expressed his gratitude and excitement to be a member of the Buffaloes program for the long term.
"I'm excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado," said 'Coach Prime' in the university announcement. "We've just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It's not just about football; it's about developing young men who are ready to take on the world. I'm committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field."
Additionally, Buffaloes athletic director Rick George spoke about the impact that Sanders has had on Colorado, both the football team and the university itself.
"Coach Prime has revolutionized college football and in doing so, has restored CU football to our rightful place as a national power," said George. "This extension not only recognizes Coach's incredible accomplishments transforming our program on and off the field, it keeps him in Boulder to compete for conference and national championships in the years to come."
The "Prime Effect" has been well-documented, and it notices the difference that Sanders has made with his presence in Boulder. According to the Boulder Convention and Visitors Bureau, Colorado's six home games in 2023 generated over $113 million in economic impact. Now, it appears as though the Buffaloes are doubling down on their investment.