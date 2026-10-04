Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire Explains Why Colorado’s Fast Start Wasn’t Enough

The Colorado Buffaloes gave No. 12 Texas Tech problems that the 29-7 final score barely suggests. Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire praised Colorado’s offensive plan after Saturday’s game at Folsom Field, then explained how his defense adjusted. For the Buffs, his account showed how a promising start turned into another wasted opportunity.

“I think I saw everything that you could possibly see on offense,” McGuire said.

Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion drew praise from Joey McGuire after Colorado scored on its opening drive. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He credited Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion after Colorado opened with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

Quarterback Isaac Wilson finished it with an 8-yard pass to wide receiver Joseph Williams. Colorado had a plan that caused problems; unfortunately, it wasn't enough to turn them into points.

Brennan Marion’s opening plan deserved credit

Colorado outgained Texas Tech 375-315 and held the ball for 31:04. The Buffaloes also led 7-3 at halftime, giving their offense time to build on that opening touchdown. Instead, two missed field goals helped keep a struggling opponent within reach.

Marion’s variety earned McGuire’s respect, but the yardage cannot excuse what followed. Moving the ball created lots of opportunities. However, Colorado’s failure to take advantage of those possessions allowed Texas Tech to stay patient while its defense worked through the problems.

Joey McGuire explains how pressure changed the game

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) during the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Then we created four turnovers. I think we dropped another three interceptions,” McGuire said.

All four interceptions came right after halftime: Wilson threw three, and Williams threw the other. Texas Tech recorded only one sack, yet McGuire’s explanation showed why that number alone could not fully tell us the kind of trouble that Wilson faced.

“We did get a lot of pressure on him, and that allowed the ball, you know, some of his angles to change where the ball floated, and we were able to pick it off,” McGuire said.

Colorado needed cleaner protection and better decisions once Texas Tech settled down. Avoiding a sack offered little comfort when hurried throws still ended possessions.

The defense did not need to bring Wilson down repeatedly to take control. The review should go beyond Wilson’s interception total. Protection calls, routes, and options against pressure deserve attention during the break.

The clearest example came with Colorado backed up near its own goal line in the fourth quarter. Texas Tech Linebacker John Curry intercepted Wilson in the end zone for a touchdown.

McGuire said that Texas Tech defensive coordinator Shiel Wood had warned Curry to expect a sprint-out pass, with the quarterback moving outside the pocket.

“John was the edge of the defense, and he was right there to make a huge play,” McGuire said.

Sep 26, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive linebacker John Curry (6) looks to the bench in the first half of the game agains the Sam Houston Bearkats at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deion Sanders needs more than a strong opening

This sequence should stay with Colorado coach Deion Sanders through the bye week. Texas Tech anticipated Colorado’s answer to poor field position and punished it. The Buffaloes need a response that remains dependable after opponents recognize what is coming.

Colorado has lost three straight and sits at 2-3, with Utah visiting Oct. 17. After the loss at Baylor, another night of empty possessions leaves little room to celebrate an encouraging start.

MGuire’s praise gave Colorado something to build on. His explanation of the win shows the more difficult task ahead (protecting the quarterback, keeping the ball, and finding answers after the opening plan stops producing points).

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