Deion Sanders Gives Defiant Explanation of Julian Lewis, Isaac Wilson Quarterback Battle

The Colorado Buffaloes sparked theories of who would lead the offense against No. 12 Texas Tech which came via coach Deion Sanders' opening presser during the week of practice ahead of the Oct. 3 showdown.

Except Colorado did more than ride the arm and legs of backup quarterback Isaac Wilson as starter. The Buffaloes clearly made week one starter Julian Lewis the No. 3 option.

Sanders addressed the move and hit on other big topics following the Buffaloes' 29-7 loss against the Red Raiders.

Deion Sanders Explains Julian Lewis Decision

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) passes the ball against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I would love for JuJu to come in here and he tells you what happened. You bench JuJu to third or second string? No that's not how it all went down."

"It didn't happen like that."

On if the quarterback spot will reopen during the bye week.

"It's always competition everyday. Every day is like that. We have three options there [at quarterback], somebody just has to grab a hold of it and get it done."

"JuJu didn't play today. But I'm not going to badger the kid or say anything derogatory about the kid. He didn't play today. I'm more worried about our team. You're trying to single out a kid and I can't do that. These kids are pretty darn comfortable."

Deion Sanders Praises Texas Tech Performance

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Quinten Joyner (0) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Matt Ludwig (5) in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"[Texas Tech] knows how to win. They don't panic, or flinch and they're consistent at what they do. It's funny because when you look at the statisitics, it doesn't tell the story of the game."

"It was 12-7 in the fourth quarter. Then all hell breaks loose. Hats off to Texas Tech. They played a wonderful game and did what they had to do to get the win. We didn't."

Deion Sanders Gets Honest About Offensive Performance

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes huddle in the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We've been horrible. I won't sugarcoat it."

"We had seven points? You're not going to win."

Sanders was asked if he knew what's been causing the inconsistency on offense the last three games.

"You know what it is. If I said it, you're going to run with it. You know darn well what it is. Write it yourselves. It's blatant. I would respect it a lot more if you wrote down what it is."

"You want me to take me down that rabbit hole or bunjee jump on it? Just say what you want to say and write what you want to write. Because if I assist you, it sounds like blame. It's a team effort. We all got our butt kicks."

Penalties and Inconsistency Plagues Colorado

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Quinten Joyner (0) carries for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Two defensive penalties back-to-back, that's 30 yards. Then we get back on the field the next drive, and we let the darn ball go back down the three-yard line. That can't happen."

"I'm not blaming it on special teams because it's still a team effort. If we miss a kick, we miss a kick. That's one guy, so don't do that. We've got to take advantage. And we talk about taking opportunities so that you can elevate to the next level."

"Everyone in that locker room had an opportunity to make a block, to make a catch to make a throw...to do something. And you've got to make it. But I'm upset because we're not preparing them rightfully to make those type of plays. You've got to make those plays."

"It's execution. There's no way you can go down the field on the first drive and and score like that, and then you can't anymore. It's also want and will."

Deion Sanders Dives Into Bye Week Plan

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We're going to practice and we're going to work."

"We were ready to play today. It's not like we weren't ready. Defense did some phenomenal things today and the offense [too]. They work."

"It's not for lack of effort."

Colorado Defense Remains Strength Despite Losing Skid

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon Lampron (44) reacts to his play in the third quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I like many aspects of it. But we were penalized on a crucial drive and we broke at the end."

"A great defense does not break. They don't consistently miss tackles."

"We got one glaring problem and you guys know what it is. I ain't no fool. We have one glaring problem. We have to play better at one specific position [quarterback]. That's it."

"These guys are not quitting. Contrary to what you think, they fight. And until the final seven minutes of the fourth quarter, it was a darn good game."

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