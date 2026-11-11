Li’Marcus Jones Provides Colorado, Deion Sanders With Promising Recruiting Update

The Colorado Buffaloes' 2027 recruiting class once looked like it was falling apart. Three different verbal commitments chose to reopen their recruitment or flip to another school after Oct. 27.

Such was the case for four-star tackle Li'Marcus Jones, who flipped to Mississippi State on Nov. 9. But Jones instead pulled a major 180 the following night, while also revealing a big nugget involving the future of coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff.

Li'Marcus Jones Sticking With Colorado Amid Coaching Uncertainty

Arizona State Julian Hugo (98) rushes Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Mississippi native and star of Brentwood Academy, Jones, took to social media to reveal his decision to stick with Colorado.

"After having a hard time sleeping and thinking on my decision, I realize that going back home to Mississippi is not for me," Jones began. "I allowed the media to get to my head about where Coach Prime will be at next year."

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on amidst players before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders' job security has come into focus with Colorado one loss away from missing another bowl season. The Buffaloes head into their Nov. 13 showdown against No. 14 Houston, sitting at 3-6 overall. However, this next statement from Jones sounds like he helped answer what will become of Sanders and the staff.

"The staff informed me that they will, in fact, be there," Jones said, indicating Sanders and Colorado visualize being together in 2027. "So with that being said, I’m 100 percent locked in with Coach Prime and the Buffs."

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Colorado receives a much needed recruiting development here. Yet at the same time, Jones becomes the first recruit to fire off a signal that Sanders and the CU staff aren't going anywhere.

Where Colorado 2027 Recruiting Class Sits

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback LaDainian Fields (9) tackles Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) during the first half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado is now back at 19 total verbal commitments for the 2027 class. This now means that three-star wide receiver Ryan Ferdinand and linebacker, plus fellow three-star Jahmiere Portis-Daniels, are the lone decommits. The former flipped to Colorado's Big 12 rival Cincinnati back on Nov. 5.

But this also means that the Buffaloes lure back their highest-ranked commit, per 247Sports. Jones received a four-star ranking from the outlet and held a 90 rating. He and fellow tackle commit Dewey Jones are two of Sanders' and Colorado's four-star verbal commitments.

As for team rankings, Colorado remains having the fourth-best recruiting class among Big 12 Conference teams per 247. West Virginia, Kansas State and Texas Tech hold a higher-ranked class compared to the Buffaloes in that order. Colorado, though, fell to 46th nationally by the national recruiting outlet.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) takes a hand off from es quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) in the overtime against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, On3/Rivals Recruiting Rankings place the Buffaloes higher nationally at 40th overall. Colorado is ranked ahead of the coach Bill Belichick-led North Carolina Tar Heels, plus Northwestern and Utah at 43rd and 45th, respectively. The latter two teams handed Colorado losses on the field during the 2026 season, with the Utes escaping in a far closer 27-24 loss.

Colorado is also fourth per On3/Rivals among the Big 12 Conference recruiting rankings. So the Jones decision helps breathe new life into what was becoming a turbulent time on the recruiting trail for the Buffaloes. Yet Jones' words reveal that Colorado won't be making a coaching change despite the results of 2026. Even members of the 2027 class ignited a "Play for Prime" hashtag following Jones' decision.

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