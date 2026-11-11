Colorado Recruiting Surge Continues With Elite Defensive Back Commit

Recruiting took a new, wild turn for the Colorado Buffaloes starting on Nov. 10.

Colorado first welcomed back four-star tackle, per 247Sports, Li'Marcus Jones, who briefly flipped to Mississippi State. But on Veterans Day, the Buffaloes landed their newest verbal commit and the first one since Sept. 2026.

Who is Joining the Colorado 2027 Recruiting Class

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on amidst players before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado originally offered three-star defensive back from Lancaster, Texas, Tavarren Wade on the morning of Nov. 11. He immediately accepted the offer in less than four hours, he announced on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Colorado now has its 20th verbal commit for the 2027 recruiting cycle thanks to the Wade decision.

Director of player personnel Darrius Darden-Box first made the run at the 6-2 defensive back. Darden-Box has now helped win over the latest Texas talent for the 2027 Buffaloes recruiting class.

Colorado already had reeled in three-star interior offensive lineman Jayin Talib out of Allen and fellow three-star cornerback Prince Washington from Houston. Both prospects verbally committed between the timeframe of May and June.

Wade is listed as a safety, even though he brings a cornerback background, too. He's Colorado's first verbal commit since quarterback Cameron Pooley from Mater Dei High in Santa Ana chose the Buffaloes on Sept. 13.

Wild Recruiting Development Includes New Colorado Hashtag

Arizona State Julian Hugo (98) rushes Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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So Jones helped reignite sudden intrigue for Colorado, and it was not just limited to his decision to pivot back to his Buffaloes commitment.

The Mississippi native even helped fire off the signal that Sanders and his coaching staff were returning for 2027. This despite the constant rumblings involving Sanders' future with the program amid their 3-6 record.

"I allowed the media to get to my head about where Coach Prime will be at next year. But the staff informed me that they will, in fact, be there," were some of the words Jones said in his re-commitment announcement.

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) throws as he is chased by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Blazen Lono-Wong (97) during the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What followed was a brand new hashtag birthed by members of the CU recruiting class: "Play for Prime."

Four-star quarterback Andre Adams used the hashtag. Same with fellow four-star wide receiver and one-time South Carolina commit Jaiden Kelly-Murray. One more four-star, tackle Dewey Young, shared the same hashtag but also included a photo of himself in a Colorado uniform. Three-star defensive tackle and one of the earliest Colorado commits Kenny Fairley also joined in on the posts. Same with three-star cornerback Samari Howard.

The hashtag is clearly a signal that these recruits are all in on Sanders coaching them in 2027 after overhearing the uncertainty surrounding Coach Prime.

Breakdown of New Colorado Commit

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham share laugh after the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Wade is a three-star who ranks as the nation's 199th overall safety for the 2027 class, he turns down a Big 12 and even an SEC suitor for the Buffaloes, making him a key steal for this recruiting class.

Colorado's Big 12 rival UCF offered him. The same with Auburn, becoming his lone SEC opportunity. Meanwhile, Texas State, out of the Pac-12, offered, while Mountain West Conference representatives UTEP and UNLV made a run, per 247Sports.

Colorado will gain a downhill tackler against the run, which will be sorely needed against RPO (run-pass option) offenses in the Big 12. But Wade brings strong closing pursuits and range for the football. Sanders and defensive coordinator Chris Marve should love his mix of height and closing speed.

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