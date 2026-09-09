How to Watch Colorado vs. Weber State: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds

The Colorado Buffaloes will play their first game at Folsom Field in 2026 for their home opener. Colorado enters the weekend 1-0 after their dramatic 14-13 road victory over Georgia Tech.

The visiting Weber State Wildcats will be entering the matchup with a 1-1 record, but the Buffaloes are significantly favored in the betting market.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks off the field after defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How to Watch Colorado vs. Weber State

Colorado vs. Weber State

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. MT

Location: Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Matchup: Weber State Wildcats at Colorado Buffaloes

The game will be available exclusively on ESPN+ as opposed to one of ESPN’s traditional cable networks. Current college football viewing guides list the matchup for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ which gives fans the option to stream the game through the ESPN platform.

The matchup will mark Colorado’s first game at Folsom Field this season. The Buffaloes opened the year on the road at Georgia Tech and came away with a one-point victory. It makes Saturday’s game an opportunity for coach Deion Sanders’ team to play in front of its home crowd for the first time in 2026.

Fans attending the game will also get their first look at the Buffaloes following a win that helped create some early momentum throughout the program.

Colorado Looks to Build Off of Their Georgia Tech Win

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players react after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s season opener was far from easy or smooth. The Buffaloes left Atlanta with a 14-13 win over the Yellow Jackets with the defense making the plays necessary to preserve the victory.

Now, Colorado is being dealt a very different opponent in Weber State. The Wildcats are an FCS program and have already played two games this season. This is an opportunity for the Buffaloes to capitalize on everything they did right against the Yellow Jackets and go beyond those positive aspects of the game.

One player in particular who could see a greater role this weekend is running back Richard Young. The Alabama transfer only saw three carries against Georgia Tech and gained 10 yards. This game could be an opportunity for Colorado to see more out of Young if they offer him a larger workload, especially if they end up holding a comfortable lead.

This game could also provide Colorado’s coaching staff with a chance to evaluate the players who did not receive any significant playing time last week.

Weber State will most likely try to make the matchup more competitive than the betting market expects. The Wildcats enter the game 1-1 and will have to find a way to handle this Colorado team who is expected to take full control in their home stadium.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One other area to keep an eye on will be Colorado’s red-zone offense. Weber State has allowed nine red-zone trips this season including seven touchdowns. With the Buffaloes’ offense, Brennan Marion could take advantage of playing at home and take opportunities to test his offense near the goal line as well.

Colorado Buffaloes a 34.5 Point Favorite

Colorado has a massive advantage going into Saturday’s matchup based off of the betting market.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Buffaloes listed at -34.5 against the spread while Weber State is +34.5.

The Over/Under is set at 54.5 points, which gives bettors a projected scoring total for the matchup. Colorado’s moneyline is -10,000, and Weber State is +2,500.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Bo LaPenna (54) reacts after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Buffaloes being favored by more than five touchdowns, bettors can take Colorado to cover the spread but they can back Weber State with the points or wager on the game’s projected total of 54.5 points.

Saturday is an opportunity for Colorado to turn the dial up off of their momentum they gained from their season opener win. For Weber State, this is a chance to cause a major upset especially in the betting world but it will most definitely be difficult as the stadium will be rocking during the season home opener.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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