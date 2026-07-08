Tyreek Hill Heavy Favorite to Land With Chiefs This Year

The Cheetah returns? Kalshi thinks so.

The Kansas City Chiefs are favored to be Tyreek Hill’s next team. Kansas City has led Hill’s next team market since opening on February 16, when he was released from the Miami Dolphins.

Kalshi’s next team market for Tyreek Hill currently sits at 57% to the Kansas City Chiefs, with a chance at either returning to Miami or retiring as one of the top-three strongest options.

Tyreek Hill Next Team - Kalshi

Kansas City Chiefs 57%

Washington Commanders 18%

Miami Dolphins or Retires 11%

The market will settle on December 31st based on which team Hill is with by then. Kansas City is offering $15.23 in profit on a $20 trade for them to be his next team.

A reunion in the works?

The growing consensus is that Hill will either sign with the Kansas City Chiefs or retire. Hill spent his first six seasons with Kansas City, where he won a Super Bowl in 2020.

Kansas City has little to lose in signing Hill to a cheaper deal. The Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons last year and need a veteran presence in the receiver room, alongside Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, and someone who could help fill the hole of an aging Travis Kelce.

Calling it a career

Retirement remains a real possibility for Hill. In Week 4 last season, he suffered a gruesome dislocated knee, torn ACL, and ligament injury that forced him out for the remainder of the year.

There have also been plenty of hints towards a Hill retirement. Back in 2023, Hill said on the “Totally Offensive Podcast” that he would play 10 years in the NFL, finish out his contract with the Miami Dolphins, and call it a career.

“I’m going for 10, man–I'm going to finish out this contract with the Dolphins, and then I'm going to call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro.”

Bleacher Report NFL Insider James Palmer went as far as saying that there is “no guarantee” and that it is “wishful thinking” that Hill would play in 2026.

“There still is, to my understanding right now, no guarantee that Tyreek Hill plays in 2026. I think it’s wishful thinking, and obviously, we all want to see him on a football field in 2026 because he’s just so much fun to watch.”

The NFL preseason is set to start on August 6th and the regular season on September 9. Hill could wait until later in the season to make a decision.

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