Colorado Buffaloes’ Run Game Reaches New Milestone in Upset Over Houston

The Colorado Buffaloes found a way to upset the No. 14 Houston Cougars and this time, making a statement on the ground. During their 42-32 victory over the Cougars, the Buffaloes had one of their most productive, promising rushing performances of the season with 249 total rushing yards.

Colorado achieved the most rushing yards in a game for the program since recording 261 against Northern Colorado in 2021.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) takes a hand off from es quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) in the overtime against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s Run Game Delivers a Long-Awaited Breakthrough

The 249 rushing yards that the Buffaloes accumulated were one of the biggest takeaways from Colorado’s victory over Houston. While the Buffaloes have often relied on their passing attack to develop progress on offense, their performance against Houston showed what they can accomplish when they are able to establish a consistent run game.

A potent rushing attack gives the offense another dimension and makes it more difficult for opposing defenses to only focus on stopping one area of the game.

The Buffaloes demonstrated the importance of maintaining balance offensively. A productive run game could open up additional opportunities in the passing game, create more manageable situations and would help control the pace of a game.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Colorado’s ability to produce on the ground was particularly important after falling behind 20-7 in the second quarter against the Cougars. Despite trailing by two scores, the Buffaloes continued to find ways to move the ball which led them to taking full control of the game.

This performance has the most potential to be an important building block for the Colorado offense that is looking to finish the season with additional consistency. If Colorado can continue to generate this type of production on the ground, it will continue to create a major challenge for opposing defenses.

Richard Young Continues to Establish Himself in Colorado’s Backfield

Standing as the biggest individual contributor to Colorado’s rushing success was Young as he finished the game with 99 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries against Houston.

The running back’s performance was another encouraging step in what has been an evolving season for the improving player. Throughout seven games entering the Houston matchup, Young recorded 315 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 76 carries. His two-touchdown performance against the Cougars brought those totals to 414 yards as well as six touchdowns on 97 carries.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young’s ability to handle a larger workload while creating explosive plays provides the Buffaloes with another valuable offensive weapon.

Aside from statistics, Young has spoken about his desire to continue improving and prove himself. His mindset makes his recent production make so much sense. Young is a player who is looking to establish himself as an important, reliable piece of this Colorado offense.

With two regular-season games remaining, the Buffaloes will need consistent, impactful contributions from its running backs. If Young and the rest of the backfield can continue producing at this level, Colorado could become a much more balanced, yet difficult offense for opponents to defend.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.