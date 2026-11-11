Colorado Buffaloes' Ticket Prices vs. Houston Make Surprising Decline

The Colorado Buffaloes will return to Folsom Field when they welcome the Houston Cougars for their next home game. While the Buffaloes are coming off of a loss, there is still some hope looming from their Halloween performance against Kansas State. For fans looking to catch the matchup in person, the great news for them is that this game has some of the most affordable tickets this season.

With the Buffaloes nearing the end of their home schedule for 2026, the secondary ticket market has become particularly unique. Unlike the more expensive matchups against schools like Texas Tech and Utah earlier in the season, the Houston game is offering fans a considerably more affordable opportunity to watch Colorado at home in Boulder. As kickoff approaches, prices have experienced a significant decline, which could make for some last-minute bargains.

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Ernest Campbell (4) makes a catch against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston Tickets Are Among Most Affordable Colorado Home Games

Resale tickets for Colorado’s matchup against Houston are starting at around $28 to $38, depending on the marketplace fans are looking at and what the available inventory consists of. TicketData currently lists the cheapest pair of tickets at approximately $18 per ticket. Meanwhile, StubHub has listings that are starting at around $35 per ticket, with fees and several options available in the upper levels of Folsom Field.

The average and median prices are considerably higher than the cheapest available seats. The website, TickPick lists average prices above $200 while other resale-market estimates have placed typical ticket prices closer to prices anywhere between $11 and $167. The difference reflects the wide variety of available seating, highlighting the lower-level sections, sideline seats and premium locations.

When comparing Houston with Colorado’s other home games, the difference becomes more and more evident.

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes kicker Elliott Arnold (46) kicks a field goal against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes’ season opener against Weber State had tickets starting around $62 through the university’s ticket office. That number significantly increased for conference matchups, especially with Texas Tech, which had prices starting at $131 and Utah, which reached $158. Kansas State tickets started at $88, while the university’s original starting price for Houston had been listed at $78.

The secondary market tells a similar story as Colorado’s matchup against Arizona State had resale tickets starting within the range of between $84 - $99. The Utah game saw entry-level resale prices rise to the $125 - $140 range.

Houston’s current resale prices are substantially lower than those matchups. Fans can potentially find tickets for less than half the prices of some of Colorado’s conference games that took place earlier in the season.

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The difference makes Houston one of the more affordable places to attend a Buffaloes home game at Folsom Field.

Ticket Prices Have Dropped Significantly

Beyond being one of Colorado’s more affordable home games, the Houston matchup has experienced a notable decline in resale prices throughout the season.

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jaquail Smith (23) runs against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to TicketData’s historical pricing tracker, the cheapest available tickets were initially listed at approximately $220 when tracking began in December of 2025. By October, that figure dropped to around $52 - $58, prior to falling to $40 on Nov. 1 and about $34 on Nov. 5.

Around $28 is the lowest tracked listing reached. This represents an 87 percent decrease from the original tracked high, with prices also declining approximately 50 percent over the course of the past 30 days.

The timing of the decrease is particularly unique as game day gets closer. Rather than experiencing a late increase in demand, the secondary market continues to trend downward.

For fans considering attending, this time around, they will most likely be able to find better deals closer to kickoff. With that being said, the cheapest listing won’t always mean the best value, especially when the seating location and additional fees are considered.

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

StubHub, TickPick, Vivid Seats and SeatGeek are all worth comparing prior to making a purchase. Fans can also check the University of Colorado’s official ticket office to see if primary-market inventory remains available.

For the fans who have been waiting for a more affordable matchup to come to Folsom Field, this matchup would most likely be the way to go. With the declining prices continuing to trend, fans could end up jumping at this chance in hopes of seeing a Colorado upset.

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