Colorado's Richard Young Reveals How the Buffaloes Found Success vs. Houston
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The Colorado Buffaloes struggled to ignite the running game until Nov. 13 arrived.
Even down 20-7, Colorado and coach Deion Sanders trusted the ground attack, not the passing game, to comeback against No. 14 Houston. What arrived next was one breakout run after another. With three 30+ yard scampers becoming touchdowns.
All leading to Colorado gashing UH with 249 rushing yards for a new season-high in stunning the Cougars 42-32, and causing fans to storm the field in excitement.
Keys That Sparked Big Rushing Night for Colorado
Alabama running back transfer Richard Young helped ignite the ground prowess inside Folsom Field. Turns out, though, it wasn't a scheme adjustment that propelled the Buffaloes. Young shared a trust motivation that spearheaded the blockbuster rushing night.
"We preach it all week: We just got to stay vertical, trust the offensive line," Young told reporters after the game. "We haven't done that in the past. We weren't trusting ourselves and trusting the O-line."
Young revealed how CU and the backs addressed the problem.
"We practiced, we talked about it, and we preached it every day. Every single day. We just try to trust our path. Those big runs will just open up eventually," Young said.
Turned out more than one opened up as Colorado exposed Houston's rush defense.
Looking Back at How Colorado Attacked Houston
Colorado's "Go-Go" offense turned heads finally during a primetime game. Except this system brought in by offensive coordinator Brennan Marion was supposed to deliver this type of production.
The "Go-Go" is really designed to isolate playmakers and create more one-on-ones. That includes the running attack. And the offense finally pulled it off in compartmentalizing how CU exposed the Cougars.
Young set the tone by facing a six in the box look. But Colorado's offensive line gets on all their blocks including sealing off the nearest linebacker to Young. The running back then draws the one-on-one scenario between him and the deepest safety...with Young winning that footrace. But Colorado really designs a seven-versus-six look with this running play to spring Young loose.
Felow running back Jaquail Smith faced a similar front six look on his 32-yard scamper. Smith practically goes untouched and also forces the deepest safety to stop him. But his speed proves to be too much.
Running back Dekalon Taylor's 67-yard rumble, though, came on a designed pitch. Marion and Colorado hit Houston with a wrinkle they weren't expecting. Houston even goes seven defenders near the line of scrimmage thinking that CU would hand it off inside. But the edge rusher flows too far inside and loses contain, which is what option-style attacks want. Smith sees nothing but green and few white jerseys from there.
Richard Young 'So Happy' in Emotional Colorado Win
Young is taking advantage of his increased snap counts. Especially with his fellow back Micah Welch and Damian Henderson II banged up. Young became blunt about his level of emotions after the win.
"I was happy for all the boys. We worked all week for this," he said postgame. "And one thing I can say is that we never give up. We always have that heart that we have."
He also painted the final locker room scene.
"I think just all the emotions and just happiness we had coming into the locker room — all jumping around...man, it was a great feeling," he said.
But trust in the blocking finally needed to happen for the "Go-Go" to show its true potential. Now Colorado will aim to ride that same trust factor in going after a bowl spot with two games left.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna