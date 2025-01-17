Top three in NFL draft sending coaches to Shrine Bowl with eyes on Shedeur Sanders
The East-West Shrine Bowl offers NFL teams a unique opportunity to evaluate top collegiate prospects ahead of April’s NFL Draft. This year, the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants—teams holding the top three draft picks—will send coaches to participate, marking a crucial step in their scouting process.
One of the most intriguing prospects at the event is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is widely considered a candidate for the No. 1 overall pick. The Titans have taken a strategic approach by appointing assistant wide receivers coach Payton McCollum to coach quarterbacks during the game. Sanders will also have three top receivers— Jimmy Horn, Will Sheppard, and LaJohntay Wester joining him in Dallas.
This setup provides the Titans with unparalleled access to Sanders, enabling direct communication and first-hand evaluation before the NFL Combine. McCollum’s experience coaching quarterbacks at the University of Washington and as an offensive assistant with the Detroit Lions equips him with the expertise to assess Sanders' potential as a franchise cornerstone.
As for the Giants, the game also serves as a key moment for their decision making. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has been named head coach of the West Team, despite speculation about his future after a challenging 2024 season.
Bowen, along with inside linebacker coach John Egorugwu as defensive coordinator, will oversee a roster of elite talent. This event offers Bowen a chance to redeem himself by contributing to player development and building relationships with top draft prospects. They'll get to scout Sanders from the opposite side of the ball and understand how he breaks down the defense.
Meanwhile, the Browns have assigned assistant coach Nemo Washington to coach tight ends at the Shrine Bowl. Though their role may not provide direct interaction with Sanders, Washington's presence underscores the Browns' commitment to thorough evaluation across positions.
The Shrine Bowl on January 30 at AT&T Stadium will be more than an All-Star Game; it is a proving ground where NFL coaches interact with future stars. For Sanders, it’s another platform to showcase his elite talent and football knowledge. His presence further heightens the game's significance as teams deliberate over which player will emerge as the top draft pick.
As the Titans, Giants, and Browns prepare for April’s draft, their involvement in the Shrine Bowl reflects the importance of early evaluations. For Sanders, the event could be a pivotal moment in solidifying his status as the potential No. 1 overall pick.