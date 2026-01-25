The Toughest Opponent on Colorado Football's 2026 Schedule

Plenty could change from now until the start of next season, but the defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech Red Raiders currently stand as the toughest opponent on the Colorado Buffaloes' 2026 football schedule.

Less than one month removed from falling to Oregon in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals, Texas Tech has so far reloaded with a top-10 transfer portal class nationally, highlighted by former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby. Coach Joey McGuire also owns the Big 12's best 2026 recruiting class with eight four/five-star commits, per 247Sports.

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) throws the ball during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

All 12 of Texas Tech's wins last season came by multiple scores, and the reloaded Red Raiders should enter next season as the early favorites to win the Big 12. With one of the best donor bases in college football, Texas Tech should continue to be a force for years to come in the NIL era.

"Joey's got some money!" Colorado coach Deion Sanders said last summer. "He's spending that money! I love it. Once upon a time, you guys were talking junk about me going in that portal. Now, when everybody goes in the portal, it's OK. It's cool when they do it, but it's a problem when I do it.

"First of all, let's get this straight: I love me some Joey McGuire, one of the best coaches in our conference. I've seen him excel from high school all the way to where he is now, and he's a winner. I absolutely love it. I love him because he's a man of standard."

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders tight end Terrance Carter Jr. (7) carries the ball as Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) defends during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Colorado's season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and a November trip to Arizona State will also be tough, but the Red Raiders' dominant offseason gives them the edge as Sanders' toughest 2026 opponent.

Fortunately for the Buffs, they'll home-field advantage against Texas Tech on Oct. 3.

Other Texas Tech Transfers To Know

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Mateen Ibirogba (99) reaches out for Duke Blue Devils running back Star Thomas (17) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Looking closer at Texas Tech's revamped roster, other incoming transfers to know include defensive lineman Mateen Ibirogba (Wake Forest), offensive lineman Jordan Church (Louisville), wide receiver Malcolm Simmons (Auburn) and defensive end Adam Trick (Miami of Ohio).

The Red Raiders also lost some talented pieces to the transfer portal, but their additions far outweigh their subtractions.

MORE: Deion Sanders Addresses New Colorado Roster With Interesting Rule

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes’ Way-Too-Early Starting Offense Is Full of Surprises

MORE: Deion Sanders Calls Out NCAA For 'Ignorant' Timing of Transfer Portal Window

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Complete Look At Colorado Football's 2026 Regular Season Schedule

Colorado's 12-game regular season schedule next fall features an even split of home and road games, including nonconference trips to Georgia Tech and Northwestern.