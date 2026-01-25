The Toughest Opponent on Colorado Football's 2026 Schedule
Plenty could change from now until the start of next season, but the defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech Red Raiders currently stand as the toughest opponent on the Colorado Buffaloes' 2026 football schedule.
Less than one month removed from falling to Oregon in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals, Texas Tech has so far reloaded with a top-10 transfer portal class nationally, highlighted by former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby. Coach Joey McGuire also owns the Big 12's best 2026 recruiting class with eight four/five-star commits, per 247Sports.
All 12 of Texas Tech's wins last season came by multiple scores, and the reloaded Red Raiders should enter next season as the early favorites to win the Big 12. With one of the best donor bases in college football, Texas Tech should continue to be a force for years to come in the NIL era.
"Joey's got some money!" Colorado coach Deion Sanders said last summer. "He's spending that money! I love it. Once upon a time, you guys were talking junk about me going in that portal. Now, when everybody goes in the portal, it's OK. It's cool when they do it, but it's a problem when I do it.
"First of all, let's get this straight: I love me some Joey McGuire, one of the best coaches in our conference. I've seen him excel from high school all the way to where he is now, and he's a winner. I absolutely love it. I love him because he's a man of standard."
Colorado's season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and a November trip to Arizona State will also be tough, but the Red Raiders' dominant offseason gives them the edge as Sanders' toughest 2026 opponent.
Fortunately for the Buffs, they'll home-field advantage against Texas Tech on Oct. 3.
Other Texas Tech Transfers To Know
Looking closer at Texas Tech's revamped roster, other incoming transfers to know include defensive lineman Mateen Ibirogba (Wake Forest), offensive lineman Jordan Church (Louisville), wide receiver Malcolm Simmons (Auburn) and defensive end Adam Trick (Miami of Ohio).
The Red Raiders also lost some talented pieces to the transfer portal, but their additions far outweigh their subtractions.
Complete Look At Colorado Football's 2026 Regular Season Schedule
Colorado's 12-game regular season schedule next fall features an even split of home and road games, including nonconference trips to Georgia Tech and Northwestern.
- At Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (Sept. 5)
- Vs. Weber State Wildcats (Sept. 12)
- At Northwestern Wildcats (Sept. 19)
- At Baylor Bears (Sept. 26)
- Vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (Oct. 3)
- Vs. Utah Utes (Oct. 17)
- At Oklahoma State Cowboys (Oct. 24)
- Vs. Kansas State Wildcats (Oct. 31)
- At Arizona State Sun Devils (Nov. 7)
- Vs. Houston Cougars (Nov. 14)
- At Cincinnati Bearcats (Nov. 21)
- Vs. UCF Knights (Nov. 28)
