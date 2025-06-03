Transfer Portal News: Former Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Back Commits To SEC Program
A former Colorado Buffaloes defensive back is set to continue his college football career with the SEC's Ole Miss Rebels.
After spending his true freshman season at Colorado in 2023, Isreal Solomon was a Hawaii Rainbow Warrior last year before re-entering the transfer portal in April. It didn't take long for Solomon to find his next home as the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder committed to coach Lane Kiffin's Rebels on Sunday.
Solomon didn't see any game action with the Buffs as a preferred walk-on and appeared briefly in one game at Hawaii.
A native of Dallas, Texas, Solomon spent three seasons at Santa Margarita Catholic High School in California before playing his senior year at the prestigious IMG Academy in Florida. There, he racked up 45 tackles, four interceptions, five pass breakups and 2.5 sacks as a defensive captain.
Per 247Sports, Ole Miss owns 30 transfer portal commits, including 10 of the four-star variety. The class ranks No. 4 nationally and No. 2 in the SEC.
Other transfer defensive backs to join Kiffin's Rebels include Jaylon Braxton (Arkansas), Ricky Fletcher (South Alabama), Sage Ryan (LSU), Kapena Gushiken (Washington State), Tavoy Feagin (Clemson), Wydett Williams Jr. (Louisiana Monroe) and Antonio Kite (Auburn).
“A lot of work to do in the secondary,” Kiffin said during spring camp, per Ole Miss Rebels on SI. “There’s so many new pieces. Even though there were new pieces last year, they had played a lot. You’d seen them start in the SEC, a lot of returning guys. Right now, I feel there’s a lot of guys in new schemes here, especially the back seven defensively, that need to get used to that. So we do a lot of reps and a lot of different situations to continue to expose guys to that so we can evaluate them.”
Ole Miss went 10-3 (5-3 SEC) last season and should remain strong with its top-five transfer class. The Rebels will open their 2025 season against the Georgia State Panthers on Aug. 30.
Solomon's mother, Sarah Mason, was a former All-WAC volleyball player at Hawaii.
“My mom played volleyball here," Solomon said early last season, per Hawaii television station KHON2. "I feel like everything came around full circle. I’m just here to work and get the program to where we need to be. We’re in a good place right now, so we just got to keep going."
Looking at Colorado's incoming transfer class, coach Deion Sanders owns 32 commits, including defensive backs Noah King (Kansas State), Makari Vickers (Oklahoma), Teon Parks (Illinois State), Tawfiq Byard (South Florida), John Slaughter (Tennessee) and Terrance Love (Auburn). Those six and others will look to make up for the losses of Travis Hunter, Shilo Sanders and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, who each landed in the NFL.