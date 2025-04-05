Travis Hunter Tells Roger Goodell How To Announce His Position At NFL Draft
After running routes at wide receiver for the Colorado Buffaloes NFL Showcase, top NFL Draft prospect Travis Hunter made it clear which position he wants to hear NFL commissioner Roger Goodell say when he announces Hunter's name in the upcoming draft.
In an interview with CBS Sports at Colorado's pro day, Hunter revealed his strong feelings on how Goodell should introduce the Colorado star.
"He better say wide receiver and DB (defensive back). He's got to," said Hunter.
When the NFL commissioner announces each pick of the first round draft, he typically reads off the player's name, position, and school. The top prospects of the first round are usually invited to the NFL Draft, and they'll share a moment with Goodell, receiving a jersey and hat of the team that selected them.
Despite Hunter's public preference of hearing both positions when his name is announced by Goodell, will the commissioner say both, or will he pick one? Which one would he pick?
The college football world had never seen a player like Hunter until he arrived at Jackson State and followed Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders to Colorado. In his junior season, Hunter won the Heisman Trophy for his play on both sides of the ball.
Hunter also won the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the best wide receiver in the country, and he won the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the best defensive player in the nation. He is the first and only college football player to win both awards.
At Colorado's pro day, Hunter showed off his wide receiver abilities and ran routes for Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders in front of scouts and coaches from all 32 NFL teams. It was the only event that Hunter participated in as he decided to skip defensive back drills as well as athletic tests like the 40-yard dash.
He told CBS Sports why he decided to participate as a wide receiver only on Friday.
"Come out here and get some work with my boy Shedeur. It's going to be probably our last time on the field together, so I had to come out here and do some work with my boy."
Hunter and Shedeur Sanders certainly commanded the attention of the entire NFL, as the Buffaloes' pro day event was televised by the NFL Network.
Additionally, "Coach Prime" was interviewed on ESPN's SportsCenter. He talked about which side of the ball Hunter should start with once he's drafted to an NFL team.
"I would send him with the offense because the offense is harder to digest. It's harder to understand. Defensively, he's probably gonna be in man [coverage] most of the time, cover three, cover four, two, whatever. That's easy, that's very simplistic for him. But getting the understanding of the offense and the checks and timing with the quarterback and that relationship. That's where he should go first," said Sanders on SportsCenter.
How whichever NFL team that picks Hunter decides to use him remains to be seen, but the Colorado star could not be more clear about his intentions on playing both positions at the next level. Part of Hunter's future will be learned in the first round of the NFL Draft on April 24.