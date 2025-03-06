Buffs Beat

Could Colorado Stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter Reunite In NFL As Rookies?

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter are projected to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Is there a possibility the two wind up on the same team as rookies? The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets all have major need at quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback.

Cory Pappas

Oct 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; University of Colorado Buffaloes football players Shedeur Sanders (L) and Travis Hunter (R) watch during the third period between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; University of Colorado Buffaloes football players Shedeur Sanders (L) and Travis Hunter (R) watch during the third period between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter are projected to be two of the highest picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft

Even with the two of them likely being first round selections, is there way way they could end up being selected by the same team to reunite as rookies?

Could Sanders and Hunter Reunite As Rookies?

Oct 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; University of Colorado Buffaloes football players Shedeur Sanders (L) and Travis Hunter
Oct 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; University of Colorado Buffaloes football players Shedeur Sanders (L) and Travis Hunter (R) watch during the third period between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The chances for Shedeur Sanders and and Travis Hunter to reunite are slim as they are both projected to be first round picks. With all 32 NFL teams still owning their first round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, a trade would need to occur for the two of them to be selected by the same team in the opening round.

If one of them shockingly fell out of the first round completely, then that would creak the door open more for the college connection to go pro together. 

Which NFL teams have needs at both quarterback and wide receiver/cornerback? The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets stand out. All of these franchises have a top-7 pick and could seek a trade if they wanted to keep the Sanders and Hunter duo together.

Shedeur Sanders Draft Position Fluctuating 

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) runs with the ball as Brigham Young Co
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) runs with the ball as Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Evan Johnson (21) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

One of the most-debated topics is which NFL team will draft Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and when he will be taken. There are various mock drafts that project Sanders going as high as No. 1 overall and others predicting his stock to fall down to the end of the 1st round.

He is one of two quarterbacks that have been getting the most hype as draft day approaches. The other being Miami Hurricanes quarterback, Cam Ward.

The top three picks in the draft are all teams desperately in need of a quarterback; the Tennessee Titans at No. 1, Cleveland Browns at No. 2, and New York Giants at No. 3. The question is, if these teams don’t want Ward or Sanders being the guy they hitch their wagon to, would they dare trade down in the draft to stock up picks? There are still teams behind them such as the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6 and the New York Jets at No. 8 that could potentially be interested in snagging a quarterback with a top pick. 

Overall, this is considered to be a fairly weak quarterback draft class compared to years past. Just last season, there were six quarterbacks taken in the first 12 selections. 

Aside from Ward and Sanders, the other top quarterback prospects in this draft are Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss, Quinn Ewers of Texas, Kyle McCord of Syracuse, and Jalen Milroe of Alabama. According to CBS Sports 2025 Draft Prospect Rankings, none of these quarterbacks are expected to be taken in the 1st round. 

Travis Hunter Draft Projection

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter (DB15) looks on during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combi
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter (DB15) looks on during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter looks primed to be a top five pick. Hunter is officially listed at cornerback, despite playing both wide receiver and cornerback in college. For a team not looking for a quarterback, there is a great case to take Hunter.

The New England Patriots have the No. 3 overall pick. The Patriots picked quarterback Drake Maye in the 1st round of the draft last season, and he showed promise in his time on the field as a rookie. Not needing a quarterback and still with a lot of holes to fill on the roster, Hunter is a great option for New England at No. 3.

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football