Could Colorado Stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter Reunite In NFL As Rookies?
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter are projected to be two of the highest picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
Even with the two of them likely being first round selections, is there way way they could end up being selected by the same team to reunite as rookies?
Could Sanders and Hunter Reunite As Rookies?
The chances for Shedeur Sanders and and Travis Hunter to reunite are slim as they are both projected to be first round picks. With all 32 NFL teams still owning their first round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, a trade would need to occur for the two of them to be selected by the same team in the opening round.
If one of them shockingly fell out of the first round completely, then that would creak the door open more for the college connection to go pro together.
Which NFL teams have needs at both quarterback and wide receiver/cornerback? The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets stand out. All of these franchises have a top-7 pick and could seek a trade if they wanted to keep the Sanders and Hunter duo together.
Shedeur Sanders Draft Position Fluctuating
One of the most-debated topics is which NFL team will draft Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and when he will be taken. There are various mock drafts that project Sanders going as high as No. 1 overall and others predicting his stock to fall down to the end of the 1st round.
He is one of two quarterbacks that have been getting the most hype as draft day approaches. The other being Miami Hurricanes quarterback, Cam Ward.
The top three picks in the draft are all teams desperately in need of a quarterback; the Tennessee Titans at No. 1, Cleveland Browns at No. 2, and New York Giants at No. 3. The question is, if these teams don’t want Ward or Sanders being the guy they hitch their wagon to, would they dare trade down in the draft to stock up picks? There are still teams behind them such as the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6 and the New York Jets at No. 8 that could potentially be interested in snagging a quarterback with a top pick.
Overall, this is considered to be a fairly weak quarterback draft class compared to years past. Just last season, there were six quarterbacks taken in the first 12 selections.
Aside from Ward and Sanders, the other top quarterback prospects in this draft are Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss, Quinn Ewers of Texas, Kyle McCord of Syracuse, and Jalen Milroe of Alabama. According to CBS Sports 2025 Draft Prospect Rankings, none of these quarterbacks are expected to be taken in the 1st round.
Travis Hunter Draft Projection
The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter looks primed to be a top five pick. Hunter is officially listed at cornerback, despite playing both wide receiver and cornerback in college. For a team not looking for a quarterback, there is a great case to take Hunter.
The New England Patriots have the No. 3 overall pick. The Patriots picked quarterback Drake Maye in the 1st round of the draft last season, and he showed promise in his time on the field as a rookie. Not needing a quarterback and still with a lot of holes to fill on the roster, Hunter is a great option for New England at No. 3.