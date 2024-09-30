Two Colorado players redshirt for remainder of the season
Deion Sanders announced that veteran linebackers Trevor Woods and Jeremiah Brown have opted to redshirt for the remainder of the season. This decision comes after both players participated in the first four games, with their absence against UCF marking the beginning of their efforts to preserve a year of eligibility. The two didn't make the trip to Orlando over the weekend.
Woods, who has been a pivotal part of the Buffaloes since joining in 2021, transitioned from safety to linebacker midway through the previous season. Throughout the 2023 campaign, Woods accumulated 56 total tackles and two interceptions. However, his production this season has been limited to just 14 total tackles, including one tackle for loss. Notably, he played a crucial role in securing Coach Prime’s first victory at TCU, showcasing his ability to perform in critical moments.
Brown brought significant experience to the linebacker corps. Having spent his first two college seasons under Coach Prime at Jackson State, he made the transition to Colorado smoothly. His contributions have been modest this season, with six total tackles to add to the 11 he recorded last year.
With Woods and Brown now sidelined, LaVonta Bentley and Nikhai Hill-Green are expected to take on greater responsibilities in the inside linebacker positions. Additionally, Jaylen Wester, who is the younger brother of standout wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, has emerged as a promising option following an impressive performance against UCF. As Colorado navigates the rest of the season, the coaching staff will need to rely on this emerging talent to maintain their defensive strength.