Giants' Brian Daboll Gives Honest Assessment of Jaxson Dart's First Preseason Outing
The New York Giants defeated the Buffalo Bills 34-25 on Saturday in their first game of the preseason.
All eyes were on Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who made the first appearance of his professional career. Dart was efficient in his debut, completing 12 of his 19 passing attempts for 154 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball three times for 24 yards.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll was pleased with the rookie's performance.
"It's about what I thought he would do," Daboll said. "Efficient, effective, aggressive, confident in the pocket. Still stuff we can work on, but he's doing good."
Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to open the season as the team's starter. He completed 6-of-7 pass attempts for 28 yards on Saturday in his first appearance as the team's starter.
Wilson is the present. For now, Dart is the future. But if he continues to impress, he could push himself into playing time sooner rather than later.