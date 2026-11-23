UCF coach Scott Frost arrived at his Monday press conference with a sixth win and a soft spot for Boulder that only a few visitors can match.

Fresh off a 48-17 rout of Iowa State, Frost sounded more interested in the Colorado Buffaloes than a victory lap.

Nov 14, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost during the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They're a really talented team. I've heard every coach that plays against them talk about it. They've been in games against really good people. I think they've played their best football at home. Sometimes you're dangerous when you don't have anything to lose and you just go play hard," Frost said.

His read holds water, since Colorado is 3-2 at Folsom Field and 1-5 elsewhere.

Boulder holds a family tale started by Larry Frost

Frost's Boulder ties stretch back to his late father, Larry, a Nebraska wingback under Bob Devaney in the 1960s.

"Dad had a story that he was a walk-on there probably in 1965 and he got to go to the game. He was down on the sideline after the game and one of the fans ran on the field and stole somebody's hat and he went and tackled him and got the hat back," Frost said.

As Nebraska's quarterback, Frost scored on a 19-yard run in a 27-24 win in Boulder on Nov. 28, 1997, so Saturday's kickoff lands 29 years to the day later.

Dallas once put Scott Frost in Deion Sanders' path

Dec 14, 1997; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Deion Sanders on the bench during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Riverfront Stadium. The Bengals beat the Cowboys 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Frost grew up idolizing coach Deion Sanders long before the two became Big 12 peers.

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"Deion was the man. When I was junior high, high school, it was Deion and Bo Jackson. He's one of the best athletes. I remember watching him play Major League Baseball. He did some things that not very many human beings are able to do. I'd like to say I tackled him once," Frost said.

"I think I got credit for an assist. Maybe they didn't even give me an assist, but I covered a punt in Dallas once when he was at the end of his career. I at least got in on the tackle. I don't want to brag about that because my pro career can't hold much of a comparison to his, but he was one of the best to ever do it."

The timeline points to Dec. 19, 1999, when Frost's New York Jets won 22-21 at Texas Stadium in Sanders' final Cowboys season, although Sanders still ripped off a 26-yard punt return.

The respect extends to Big 12 meetings.

"Yeah, his name just carries so much weight because of what he did as a football player. I've gotten along with him really well in coaches meetings and everything and just have a ton of respect for him," Frost said.

Orlando Roots put Jaquail Smith on the Knights' radar

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jaquail Smith (23) runs for a touchdown carry in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Frost then spotted a familiar face from his backyard.

"Well, they have explosive capability on offense. You got a running back from right here in town that's had a lot of big plays for them. Some receivers that have made spectacular plays to create big plays. Quarterback can really push it downfield," Frost said.

Running back JaQuail Smith, a product of Orlando's Jones High, owns a 47-yard touchdown run and a 68-yard touchdown catch.

Frost also showed empathy for quarterback Isaac Wilson, who has thrown 12 interceptions.

"We've had kind of a revolving door at quarterback for two years. I know what that feels like. I think the kid they have playing right now is really talented and makes a lot of plays. He made a few mistakes last week that cost him, but they're explosive for sure," Frost said.

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