'Unlocking' Xavier Weaver Key To Arizona Cardinals' Success In 2025 NFL Season?
Ahead of his second NFL season, former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Xavier Weaver stands as an underappreciated offensive weapon for the Arizona Cardinals.
Weaver signed with the Cardinals last year as an undrafted free agent and performed well in the preseason, catching six passes for 95 yards, including a 43-yard reception against the Denver Broncos. However, Weaver saw limited action during the regular season and didn't record a catch for the 8-9 Cardinals.
With one year of NFL experience now under his belt, Cardinals analyst Ben Garcia believes Weaver has the potential to become one of Arizona's top playmakers in 2025.
"This was someone I was high on," Garcia said on his YouTube show. "I said last year as I'm watching Xavier Weaver at training camp, some guys are just built for football. Some guys just have the twitchiness, the athleticism to be great at football. Xavier Weaver could be a very good weapon for this team."
During his one season at Colorado in 2023, Weaver led the Buffs with 68 catches for 908 yards. The former South Florida transfer played a key role in Colorado's 3-0 start, recording a combined 386 yards and two touchdowns in wins over the TCU Horned Frogs, Nebraska Cornhuskers and Colorado State Rams. He later tallied 124 receiving yards and two touchdowns in CU's overtime loss to the Stanford Cardinal.
Garcia added that Weaver simply needs more opportunities to prove himself at the NFL level.
"The dude needs more reps," Garcia said. "I watched him at Colorado. He's a good, twitchy, athletic player. I do think he can be better than (wide receiver) Greg Dortch. If he's your third wide receiver and he's able to do a little bit more than Greg Dortch did two years ago for (quarterback) Kyler Murray, there's your other weapon. Sure hands, twitchy player, kind of deceptively fast. Unlocking Xavier Weaver should be a part of the Cardinals' missions this year."
As Garcia touched on, there's some competition within the Cardinals' wide receivers room between Dortch, Weaver, Michael Wilson and 2024 No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr., who should enter next season as Arizona's No. 1 wide receiver.
"When you're talking about Dortch being your fourth receiver, Xavier Weaver can absolutely be your third," Garcia said. "I like what Xavier Weaver can bring to this team."
Including Weaver, coach Deion Sanders has sent four wide receivers to the NFL since taking Colorado's head job in 2022. LaJohntay Wester (Baltimore Ravens) and Jimmy Horn Jr. (Carolina Panthers) both went in the sixth round of last month's draft while Travis Hunter was the No. 2 overall pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Weaver and Horn also spent two seasons together at South Florida before transferring to Colorado ahead of the 2023 college football season.