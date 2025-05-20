Travis Hunter Answers For Rookie Mistakes, Jacksonville Jaguars Coach Liam Coen Says
Recent No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick Travis Hunter has continued to make a strong first impression during his early days with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Along with showcasing his physical gifts, the former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback is demonstrating a maturity level well beyond his years. Coach Liam Coen spoke after the Jaguars' first summer OTA (organized team activity) on Monday and revealed that Hunter took accountability for a few mental mistakes he made during practice.
"He had a couple of missed assignments today that he knew right away," Coen told reporters. "He came off the grass and took accountability for them."
No rookie is perfect during their first month in the NFL, but it's encouraging to hear the Heisman Trophy winner is owning up to his mistakes. Coen added that Hunter has worked closely with wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett and secondary coach Ron Milus as he continues to work toward his goal of playing both ways next season.
"Edgar Bennett, the coaches, Ron Milus, those guys have done a great job of meeting with him when they’ve had time to do so, and Travis has worked hard at getting this stuff right," Coen said.
Hunter's humble approach is also appreciated by his new teammates. Following practice on Monday, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence was asked about having to share Hunter with the Jaguars' defensive room.
"You work around all that. You get as many reps as you can, you talk as much as possible," Lawrence said. "If I see how he did something and I think he can do it a little different, or if he likes to do things a certain way, he can voice that to me, so both of those things. And then in the building, in the meeting room watching tape, installing, talking about what I'm looking for, what coaches are looking for and certain concepts just to get him up to speed because obviously he's learning a new system.
"He's super talented and really smart, but it takes some time to learn the system. So we're just trying to get him up to speed so he can go play fast and free and not have to think about it."
Hunter is well aware of the responsibility that comes with being an early first-round pick. Coen, general manager James Gladstone and owner Shad Khan invested significant capital when they traded up with the Cleveland Browns to snag Hunter at No. 2 overall.
"The organization expects a lot out of me," Hunter said during Jacksonville's rookie minicamp. "They expect me to come out here and play right away. I’m going to do whatever it takes for me to play right away."
Despite making a few mistakes during Monday's OTA practice, Coen and fellow Jaguars leaders appear pleased with Hunter's early days in Jacksonville.