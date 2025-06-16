Buffs Beat

Unsuspecting Colorado Buffaloes Player Tearing Up Summer Workouts: 'He's An Animal'

New Colorado Buffaloes strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey has been blown away by Australian punter Damon Greaves' effort during summer workouts. Greaves spent the past two seasons with the Kansas Jayhawks before entering the transfer portal.

Jack Carlough

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes punter Damon Greaves (35) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Playing a position where speed and strength aren't exactly commonplace, punter Damon Greaves is tearing up the Colorado Buffaloes' grueling summer workout program.

As documented by Well Off Media, new strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey has been blown away by the Buffs' newest Australian punter. "Mate (Greaves) don't mess around. Mate is a man-child," Swasey said during a recent workout. "Mate is like Iron Man. He's a demon. He's an animal."

Those words aren't often connected to a 6-foot-1, 190-pound punter, but Greaves' athletic background makes him an outlier. Before coming to the United States, he played in the physically intense Australian Football League — somewhat similar to rugby. Greaves spent three seasons booting balls and tackling opponents for the Hawthorn Football Club before coming to the United States in 2023, signing with the Kansas Jayhawks at 23 years old.

Nov 11, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks punter Damon Greaves (95) punts against Texas Tech Red Raiders wide rece
Nov 11, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks punter Damon Greaves (95) punts against Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Drew Hocutt (82) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

During his two seasons at Kansas, Greaves averaged 40.66 yards per punt, highlighted by a career-high 58-yard boot against the Illinois Fighting Illini last year. Six of his 33 punts last season also landed inside the 20-yard line.

Greaves entered the transfer portal in December and soon drew interest from Colorado coach Deion Sanders, who was looking to replace fellow Australian punter Mark Vassett, the original "Mate." Sanders landed a commitment from "New Mate" on Dec. 20.

"'New Mate,' our punter (Greaves), is booming them like 'Old Mate' was," Sanders said during spring ball. "The special teams should be truly special this season."

While navigating his first spring in Boulder, Greaves also earned high praise from Colorado special teams coordinator Michael Pollock.

"Watching his performance when he was at Kansas, knowing what kind of player he was there, the biggest thing about him is his ball placement," Pollock said in March. "In this league, you want to punt the ball between the numbers and the sideline. You don't want to punt it out there in the middle of the field. We saw some things happen badly last year when we miss-hit some and it went in the middle of the field.

"He does a great job of not only pinning people inside the 5 and 10-yard line, which is what a lot of people judge punters on, but he is able to put that ball between the sideline and numbers pretty consistently and get some great distance downfield with some hangtime, which makes it much tougher on them. We're just excited about his ball placement and his control over where he wants the ball and what we are asking him to do."

Greaves will get his first in-game opportunity to punt in the thin Boulder air when Colorado hosts the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29. In what should be a close game, winning the field position battle with Greaves' big right leg will be important.

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

