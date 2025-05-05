Shedeur Sanders' Former Offensive Coordinator Gives PSA: 'Stop The Lies'
Michael Pollock, one of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' longest-tenured assistants, has seen enough of the hate and unsubstantiated pre-NFL Draft rumors surrounding new Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Pollock was Jackson State's co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during Shedeur's first college season in 2021, where he helped the freshman throw for 3,231 yards and 30 touchdowns. While Pollock moved on to other roles at Jackson State and was recently named Colorado's special teams coordinator, he knows more than most about Shedeur's approach to football.
That's why Pollock took to social media on Monday to share his distraught over the latest noise tearing down his former quarterback. Pollock didn't name any specific reports, but he was likely referencing the multiple outlets claiming Shedeur was unprepared for his pre-draft meeting with the New York Giants and coach Brian Daboll.
"I was the first Offensive Coordinator that Shedeur Sanders had in college, and I have been with him throughout his college career," Pollock wrote on X. "He has had multiple OC’s in college and has NEVER had a problem learning a new system, being prepared, and executing at a high level. STOP THE LIES!"
Shedeur broke countless school records at Colorado under the guidance of offensive coordinators Pat Shurmur and Sean Lewis, who left Boulder after the 2023 season for San Diego State's head coaching job.
NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay provided one of the reports stating Shedeur was unprepared for his pre-draft meeting with the Giants. New York was seemingly interested in Shedeur but instead drafted former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart late in the first round.
“Shedeur didn’t have a great interview with Brian Daboll in a private visit,” McShay said on his show. “An install package came in, preparation wasn’t there for it. Got called out on it, didn’t like that. Brian didn’t appreciate him not liking it.”
Fortunately for Shedeur, he'll get an opportunity to prove himself with the Browns, who selected him in the fifth round with the No. 144 overall pick. However, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Shedeur will begin offseason workouts behind third-round pick and former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel on the Browns' depth chart. Cleveland's rookie mini-camp is scheduled to begin Friday, giving Shedeur another chance to prove Pollock right.
Shedeur and Gabriel join veteran Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett within Cleveland's crowded quarterback room. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski may end up keeping all four quarterbacks on his eventual 53-man roster.
"Stefanski does like to keep four quarterbacks in his room," Fowler said on "SportsCenter." "So you roll up those four, they gave up a third-round pick and two fifth-round picks for Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, maybe they can recoup some of that if they showcase one of those players in the preseason, or one looks good, or there’s an injury down the road."