UPDATE: Colorado's Shilo Sanders reportedly out with broken forearm
The Colorado Buffaloes were looking to get a fourth consecutive win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with his new offensive and defensive fronts. However, they’ll have to come back from four scores down to make it happen.
Coach Prime’s Buffs will also be without Shilo Sanders and Trevor Woods. Sanders went out of the game after taking a hit in the first quarter where he dropped to his knees to make the tackle. Already suffering from an injured shoulder, Colorado’s starting safety now reportedly has a broken forearm, according to Deion Sanders who told NBC as he went off the field to halftime. Woods was ejected for targeting after a helmet-to-helmet hit.
Sanders' injury will open further conversations concerning his status going into the season. The Buffs defense will need to find some identity in this game if they wish to have an opportunity to win because both sides of the ball are being dominated by the Huskers, who are up 28-0 at halftime.
Colorado’s inability to stop the run in the first half has the Buffs down big in this game. Shedeur Sanders has been sacked four times and knocked down another five times. CU’s “Grown” QB also threw a pick-six in this game early.
We’ll see how bad Shilo Sanders was injured during the game after the Buffs come home from Lincoln.