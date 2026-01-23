Vance Joseph's Colorado Roots Paying Off In Broncos' Super Bowl Push

We can definitively say it: Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is having the time of his life.

The former Colorado Buffaloes national champion is two steps away from glory in the pros. After nearly three decades of a coaching career that began in Boulder, Colorado, the game is loving him back more than ever.

Former Colorado Buffalo Vance Joseph Honored In Denver

Aug 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph on the sidelines in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Thursday, the Pro Football Writers of America named Joseph 2025's Assistant Coach of the Year. He's also a finalist for the same honor from the Associated Press.

Once a wanted man in Denver, Joseph got a second chance in 2023 that has paid in full for the organization. Over the past three seasons, he built a directionless defense into one of the NFL's best, and it powered the Broncos to this Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots.

As a unit, Denver had the fifth-most regular-season sacks in NFL history (68) and second-most since 1989. That mark led the league by 11 despite blitzing at the sixth-highest percentage (28.5). The Broncos amassed 164 quarterback hits, 42 more than the next-best team.

Joseph's prolific pass rush was foundational for the rest. Denver allowed the second-least total yards and third-least points per game despite forcing fewer turnovers than any playoff team.

Oct 8, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos Sean Peyton talks to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph following a first down reception by the New York Jets in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Since Joseph returned to the Broncos, defensive end Nik Bonitto has become one of the best pass rushers in football. He was named a First-Team All-Pro and finalist for Defensive Player of the Year after leading Denver with 14 sacks.

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II is the reigning DPOY and enjoyed another year in the league's pantheon of defenders, earning All-Pro Second Team and Pro Bowl honors.

They often overshadow the dominance of defensive end Zach Allen, who made his second career All-Pro team after tallying seven sacks and 47 quarterback hits this season. Other standouts include hard-hitting safety Talanoa Hufanga, lead-tackling linebacker Alex Singleton and battle-tested cornerback Riley Moss.

A Rocky Road

Dec 30, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Joseph's football career started with a bang, winning a national championship as a freshman backup quarterback and running back for Colorado in 1990. He spent four years behind legendary Buffs in Kordell Stewart and Darian Hagan before shifting to defensive back for a brief NFL career.

Joseph's playing days didn't pan out, so he returned to the Buffaloes in 1999 as a grad assistant before coaching defensive backs in 2002 and '03. Experiencing both sides of the ball at Colorado helped shape Joseph into becoming one of the top coordinators in the NFL.

He took the same position with the San Francisco 49ers in '05 and spent the next decade with them, the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals. In 2014 and '15, he worked alongside current Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston.

Dec 15, 2018; Denver, CO, USA Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After an impressive first year as a defensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins in 2016, the Broncos gave Joseph a shot as head coach. But he flopped, overseeing an 11-21 record over two seasons. It was the first time Denver had consecutive losing campaigns since 1972.

He was fired but quickly took up a gig as defensive coordinator with the Arizona Cardinals, where he spent the next four years. When Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton was chosen to lead the Broncos, Joseph got the next call.

Calls for his head resurfaced just three weeks into his mulligan, as Denver allowed a historic 70 points and 726 yards against the Dolphins. Now, he's back in head coaching discussions with five current openings across the league.