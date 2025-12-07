Biggest Changes Needed For Colorado Buffaloes After First Loss Of Season

What happens next is up to the Colorado Buffaloes.

Coach Tad Boyle's squad saw a record-breaking season-opening win streak end on Saturday, watching Colorado State Ram fans storm Moby Arena's court after falling 91-86. Hot-shooting CSU benefitted from a late referee mistake that swung momentum, but iffy defense became a glaring issue for Colorado to address.

It was an extremely frustrating result considering the process. The Buffaloes shot 63 percent from the field, but the Rams counted 3s like they were on Sesame Street. Colorado surrendered 18 makes from beyond the arc, a mark not reached in eight years.

However, it doubled as an invaluable experience that highlighted the resiliency of a young, growing squad. Colorado's key need going forward is to keep its team together, bar none. Because with some tweaks, it can be special.

But do they fall for the trap many teams set for themselves, believing early heartache spells doom for conference play? Or can the Buffs, especially their many underclassmen, hold strong and plug the holes that Colorado State gashed?

Youth Dazzles Despite Colorado's First Loss

Newcomers dominated the Rocky Mountain Showdown in Fort Collins, with Rams guard Josh Pascarelli leading all scorers with 26. The Marist transfer went a sweltering 8-for-10 from long distance, his second straight game with eight or more 3s made.

But the Buffaloes had some standouts of their own who kept close behind. Two freshmen, guard Isaiah Johnson and forward Alon Michaeli, combined for 36 points on 15-of-23 shooting off the bench.

Johnson continued his ascent to becoming Colorado's best player and should enter the starting five in short order. He dropped 17 points while going 8-for-12 from the field and adding three steals.

He was once again built for big time, scoring 13 in the second half and powering a 16-0 run that erased a 13-point deficit. The onslaught that Johnson pitched in five points to put Colorado on top in front of a raucous rivalry crowd.

While they let their comeback effort slip late, Johnson scored eight of the Buffs' final 12 points. His fearlessness and effort far beyond his 6-1 frame should continue to spark hope back home in Boulder.

Alon Michaeli Becoming Buffs' Diamond In Rough

And yet, he wasn't even the freshman-heavy Colorado bench's leading scorer. Michaeli neared a career-high on Saturday with 19 points in just 24 minutes, going 8-for-12 from the floor and 3-of-5 on 3s. It was his seventh double-digit performance in eight games with the Buffaloes, as his scoring average now sits at 11.9.

The Israeli freshman's skill as a creator has been vital for the Buffs' high-powered offense. His ability to drain buckets from all three levels bodes well for conference play, and if he can get to the free-throw line and strap down on defense more frequently, he could earn starting minutes.

At 6-9, Michael is Colorado's tallest rotation player other than gangly 7-foot forward Bangot Dak, but has a much more filled-in frame that could prove trustworthy in Big 12 play. The conference is filled with bulky big men, so Michaeli's mix of strength and finesse must be on full display.