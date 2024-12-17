WATCH: Colorado's Deion Sanders press conference ahead of Alamo Bowl
Deion Sanders addressed the media in his first press conference since Early Signing Day and Travis Hunter’s historic Heisman Trophy win, as the Colorado Buffaloes prepare to face BYU in the Dec. 28 Alamo Bowl. Sanders, who has revitalized the Colorado football program in just his second season, highlighted the team’s achievements while emphasizing the importance of staying focused on the upcoming challenge.
The Buffaloes, enjoying one of their best seasons in over two decades, have reached nine wins for only the second time in 22 years. The remarkable turnaround has been spearheaded by Sanders’ leadership and the stellar performances of key players like Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Shedeur has been a revelation this season, leading the nation with a 74.2% completion percentage while throwing for 3,926 yards and 35 touchdowns. His efficiency and poise under pressure have made him one of the most effective quarterbacks in college football. Coach Sanders praised Shedeur for his consistent growth, calling him “a leader on and off the field.”
Hunter’s season took center stage, as Sanders celebrated his standout player’s Heisman Trophy win. He became the first two-way player in decades to claim the prestigious award, delivering dominant performances on both sides of the ball. On offense, Hunter recorded over 1,100 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, while his defensive presence included five interceptions and numerous key breakups. Sanders expressed immense pride in Hunter’s achievement, noting that it was “bigger than just Colorado—it’s about changing the narrative and inspiring the next generation.”
As they gear up for their Alamo Bowl showdown against BYU, Sanders acknowledged the Cougars’ talent and resilience, particularly pointing out their opportunistic defense, which leads the nation with 20 interceptions. “BYU is well-coached and hungry. We’re going to need to play our best football,” Sanders remarked. He also emphasized the importance of preparation and focus, encouraging his players to enjoy the moment while staying committed to the task ahead.
For Sanders and his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, the Alamo Bowl marks both a celebration of the season and a symbolic step toward future goals. The game represents a culmination of hard work, resilience, and a belief in what many doubted. As Colorado fans celebrate their team's resurgence, the Sanders-led Buffaloes look to finish strong, continuing a story that has captivated college football fans nationwide.