WATCH: Colorado's Travis Hunter 11-yard touchdown vs. Oklahoma State
No. 25 Colorado seized control early on Senior Day in Boulder, racing to a 21-0 lead over Oklahoma State in the first quarter. The Buffaloes, fueled by sharp execution and the energy of the home crowd, set an emphatic tone in their final regular-season game. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was masterful, completing his first 11 passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns, including an 11-yard strike to two-way star Travis Hunter on a crossing route.
Oklahoma State, mired in an eight-game losing streak, appeared overwhelmed from the start. Their opening possession ended disastrously when quarterback Maealiuaki Smith was intercepted by Hunter, whose exceptional performance on both sides of the ball has been a hallmark of Colorado’s season. The Buffaloes wasted no time capitalizing on the turnover, scoring three plays later when freshman running back Micah Welch punched it in from one yard out to take a 7-0 lead. Sanders added to the tally with a pinpoint 10-yard touchdown pass to LaJohntay Wester in the back of the end zone.
For Colorado, the stakes are high. With Big 12 championship aspirations on the line, the Buffaloes are playing with urgency and precision. Head coach Deion Sanders has orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, and the team’s dominant start underscores their growth and resilience. On defense, stars like Hunter have suffocated the Cowboys, while Shedeur Sanders continues to lead with poise and confidence.
The Buffaloes’ electrifying first-quarter performance is a testament to their preparation and determination. If they sustain this level of play, Colorado will not only secure a crucial win but also keep their conference title hopes alive, capping a season that has revitalized the program under Coach Prime.